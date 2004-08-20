Home Finds Home on TBS, Nick

Buena Vista Television has sold Tim Allen-starrer Home Improvement to cable networks TBS and Nick at Nite starting in fall 2007.

Each network has exclusivity in their dayparts and the deals extend for six years. Home Improvement aired on ABC from 1991 to 1999 and it's been running in syndication since 1995.

Home Improvement is in its second syndication cycle and this sale marks its second cable cycle. The show went for a combined license fee in the neighborhood of $550,000 per episode for the run on both networks.

