Home Depot Renews GameDay Sponsorship

The Home Depot has renewed its presenting sponsorship of ESPN’s College GameDay show for three more years.

As part of the new deal, Home Depot will also support GameDay’s 20th anniversary celebration by presenting a series of weekly vignettes looking back at past show moments. The vignettes will air within Friday SportsCenter and Saturday GameDay programming, and Home Depot will also promote the show via circulars, in-store and online mentions.

Home Depot also becomes a marketing partner for ESPNU.



ESPN will continue to call the show ESPN College GameDay Built By The Home Depot, with Home Depot maintaining branding on-set and in sponsored features within the show.

The show expands to two hours this season and debuts this Saturday at 10 a.m. A new dedicated website, www.collegegameday.com, launches Aug. 31.