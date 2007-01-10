Hollywood's Yvonne De Carlo Dies
Yvonne De Carlo, one of Hollywood’s glamour queens of the 1940s and 1950s, who will be best remembered as TV’s great vampire mom from The Munsters, died January 8 at age 84 of natural causes. Playing Lily Munster in the series that became a syndication smash was one of many instances of De Carlo reinventing herself in a long and varied career. Other highlights include a 1971 Broadway triumph in Stephen Sondheim’s musical Follies and the role of Moses’ wife in Cecil B. DeMille's 1956 epic The Ten Commandments.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.