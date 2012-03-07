Holly Hines Named VP of Scripted Development at FremantleMedia NA
FremantleMedia North America announced Wednesday that Holly Hines has come aboard as vice president of scripted development.
In
the newly-created position, Hines will head up developing new
scripted projects for the company. FMNA debuts its first hour-long
scripted series, The Wedding Band, later this year on TBS.
"Holly
is a terrific addition to the team as we further increase our presence
in scripted development and production for the domestic as well as
global marketplace," said Tony Optican, senior VP, scripted programming,
FMNA in making the announcement. "With our stable of scripted projects
continuing to grow, Holly's great instincts for strong material combined
with her extensive industry relationships make her ideally suited for
this role."
Hines
comes from Fuse, where she was director of development and original
series, overseeing all scripted programming. She also worked at TLC,
Bull's Eye Entertainment and Reveille.
