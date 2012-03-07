Holly Hines Named VP of Scripted Development at FremantleMedia NA

FremantleMedia North America announced Wednesday that Holly Hines has come aboard as vice president of scripted development.

In

the newly-created position, Hines will head up developing new

scripted projects for the company. FMNA debuts its first hour-long

scripted series, The Wedding Band, later this year on TBS.

"Holly

is a terrific addition to the team as we further increase our presence

in scripted development and production for the domestic as well as

global marketplace," said Tony Optican, senior VP, scripted programming,

FMNA in making the announcement. "With our stable of scripted projects

continuing to grow, Holly's great instincts for strong material combined

with her extensive industry relationships make her ideally suited for

this role."

Hines

comes from Fuse, where she was director of development and original

series, overseeing all scripted programming. She also worked at TLC,

Bull's Eye Entertainment and Reveille.