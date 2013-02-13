Holly Hines Joins Participant Media to Head Scripted Programming

FremantleMedia executive Holly Hines has been named senior

VP of scripted programming for Participant Media's upcoming cable network

targeting millennials, the company announced Wednesday.





Hines will be based in Los Angeles and report to Participant

Television president Evan Shapiro. She was most recently VP of scripted

development at FremantleMedia North America, where she helped put pilots into

development at E!, Bravo, TNT and The CW.





"Holly is a talented programmer with a keen eye for

talent and a great understanding of the millennial audience," Shapiro said

in a statement. "Her deep relationships in the creative community and her

passion for our mission make her the perfect addition to the Participant

Television team."





Hines is the latest hire as the TV network gears up for a

summer 2013 launch, following the six executives who joined last month in marketing,scheduling, operations, adsales, distribution and research.