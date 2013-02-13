Holly Hines Joins Participant Media to Head Scripted Programming
FremantleMedia executive Holly Hines has been named senior
VP of scripted programming for Participant Media's upcoming cable network
targeting millennials, the company announced Wednesday.
Hines will be based in Los Angeles and report to Participant
Television president Evan Shapiro. She was most recently VP of scripted
development at FremantleMedia North America, where she helped put pilots into
development at E!, Bravo, TNT and The CW.
"Holly is a talented programmer with a keen eye for
talent and a great understanding of the millennial audience," Shapiro said
in a statement. "Her deep relationships in the creative community and her
passion for our mission make her the perfect addition to the Participant
Television team."
Hines is the latest hire as the TV network gears up for a
summer 2013 launch, following the six executives who joined last month in marketing,scheduling, operations, adsales, distribution and research.
