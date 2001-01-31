Hollings has a man for the FCC

Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) plans to support former staffer Mike Copps to be a Democratic nomination to the FCC, sources say.

Most recently, Copps was assistant secretary of trade in the Department of Commerce. He served as Hollings' administrative assistant from 1970 to 1985. He was director of government affairs at Collings and Aikman from 1985 to 1989 and senior vice president of legislative affairs for the American Meat Institute from 1989 to 1993.

Another former Hollings staffer, Ivan Schlager, now counsel at the Washington law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, decided he did not want to be considered, sources say. - Paige Albiniak