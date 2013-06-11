Holland Joins ABC as VP of Program Planning, Scheduling
Whitney Holland has been named vice president of program
planning and scheduling at ABC Entertainment Group, the company announced
Tuesday. She will develop scheduling strategy for ABC programs, reporting to
Andy Kubitz, executive VP, program planning and scheduling, ABC Entertainment
Group.
Before joining ABC Entertainment Group, Holland was VP, scheduling
and acquisitions at OWN. She has also held positions at Hallmark Channel,
Bravo, Animal Planet and TLC.
"Whitney brings with her a wealth of new
ideas and a strong background in research and scheduling that will help
strengthen the Network," said Kubitz. "She is a welcome addition to
ABC and our scheduling team."
