Holland Joins ABC as VP of Program Planning, Scheduling

Whitney Holland has been named vice president of program

planning and scheduling at ABC Entertainment Group, the company announced

Tuesday. She will develop scheduling strategy for ABC programs, reporting to

Andy Kubitz, executive VP, program planning and scheduling, ABC Entertainment

Group.

Before joining ABC Entertainment Group, Holland was VP, scheduling

and acquisitions at OWN. She has also held positions at Hallmark Channel,

Bravo, Animal Planet and TLC.

"Whitney brings with her a wealth of new

ideas and a strong background in research and scheduling that will help

strengthen the Network," said Kubitz. "She is a welcome addition to

ABC and our scheduling team."