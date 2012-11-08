Holiday Kid Specials Offer Marketers Early Christmas Presence

Like consumers, marketers and media agencies have their own

looming Black Friday-like shopping days when they hope to get the best bang for

their holiday programming buck.

And those that haven't already bought commercial time

on the slew of upcoming annual kids' holiday shows should be checking

their list and seeking out time on animated airings in late November and early

December, which actually seem to draw better than those airing in the two weeks

leading into Christmas. Doing so allows marketers to reach beyond the kids to

the coveted gift-buying decision makers: parents, and most notably, moms.

ABC kicked things off on Halloween night with its annual

airing of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and kids and parents flocked

to the perennial. The telecast drew 8 million viewers, up 8% from last year's

airing, along with a 2.7 18-49 demo rating, up 17%. It also drew 1 million kids

2-11.

ABC and CBS offer broadcast's biggest selection of kids'

classic holiday fare, airing between Thanksgiving night and Christmas.

One annual animated show advertisers should seek is Rudolph

the Red-Nosed Reindeer on CBS. The network aired it twice last year; the Nov.

29 telecast drew an eye-popping 12.6 million viewers and a 4.0 18-49 demo

rating. It was watched by 2.3 million kids age 2-11 and 3 million women 18-49. The

second Rudolph airing, on Dec. 10,

drew a much smaller 5 million viewers and a 1.8 18-49 rating but still pulled

in 1.4 million kids and 1.2 million women 18-49. This year, CBS will air Rudolph first on Dec. 4.

Amy Sotiridy, senior VP and director of national broadcast

at media agency Initiative, says that while family-friendly holiday programming

is a desirable buy for marketers looking to reach moms, doing so before those

last two weeks makes economic sense.

"For our client Hasbro, we have had a full-court press

going, on, beginning last month," Sotiridy says. "But that

programming is an efficient way to target women. These classics play to their

feeling of nostalgia during the holidays as many of the adults remember

watching these shows as kids."

Brad Adgate, senior VP of research at Horizon Media, says

most of these classics endure because as kids grow, a new generation moves in

to replace them. "Every year, a new group of kids at the lower end of the

age group begins watching for the first time-and their parents come along with

them," he says.

While the airdates for these ad placements might not matter as

much for packaged goods advertisers, toy manufacturers clearly need to have

reached their target audience of credit card-carrying moms before Black Friday.

"For [us], the timing of holiday advertising is important,"

says Sotiridy. "When you get into December it is less desirable. But it does

depend on an advertiser's goals. For packaged goods or pharmaceuticals the

timing is less important."

Whatever the date, they're reaching a ready, nostalgic

audience with plenty of purchasing power heading into the biggest shopping

period on the calendar. "Many of the older kids [who once watched] come

back years later when they have their own kids," says Adgate. "It's great

family viewing and that's what advertisers are looking for."

Rudolph, for instance, first ran on NBC from 1964 until

1972, when CBS got the rights. It has been an eye network fixture ever since

and is the longest-running Christmas special ever.

Next best among the animated holiday specials last season

was A Charlie Brown Christmas,

which ran on Dec. 5 on ABC and drew 9 million viewers, a 2.8 18-49 rating, 1.6

million kids and 2.1 million women 18-49. It also had a median-age audience of

44. A second airing on Dec. 15 drew 6.4 million, a 1.8 18-49 rating, 1.1

million kids and 1.5 million women 18-49. ABC will offer up the first showing

of ACharlie Brown Christmas

this year on Nov. 28.

Also, ABC last year paired up the more recent Shrek the

Halls with the classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas on the same

night of Nov. 28; each drew 7.6 million viewers and a 2.6 18-49 demo rating. Shrek

drew more kids, 1.6 million to 1.2 million, but they each drew 2 million women

18-49. Reflecting a bit of a younger audience, Shrek had a median-age viewer of 37, while Grinch was up

around 43, which is still pretty young for broadcast network programming. ABC

is pairing up the two series again this year and will air them for a first run

on Dec. 18.

ABC's telecast of Santa Claus Is Coming to Town last

year on Dec. 1 drew 7.2 million viewers, a 2.2 18-49 rating, 1.2 million kids

and 1.7 million women 18-49. It had a median-age audience of 46. This year, ABC

is plans to televise it a bit later, scheduling the special for Dec. 11.

CBS, which did not televise its first of two airings of Frosty

the Snowman until Dec. 9 last year, will move the show up to Nov. 23 this

time around, the day after Thanksgiving. Last year, Frosty drew 7.3 million viewers, a 1.9 18-49 rating, 1.8 million

kids and 1.5 million women 18-49. In this year's schedule, Frosty will air at 8 and lead into Frosty Returns, which

last year averaged 6.4 million viewers, a 1.6 18-49 rating, a similar figure of

1.8 million kids and 1.3 million women 18-49. CBS is one of the oldest-skewing

networks on television but the aged and classic Frosty the Snowman actually kept the network looking young, drawing

a median-age audience last year of 42, while Frosty Returns' median-age

viewer was 37.

CBS will introduce a new holiday animated special this year

in It's a SpongeBob Christmas,

airing on Nov. 23 at 9:30 p.m., leading out of the two Frosty specials. John Goodman will do the voice of Santa Claus in

the special, which is based on Nickelodeon's beloved animated series SpongeBob

SquarePants. Since its launch in 1999, the series has been television's

most watched kids 2-11 series for more than 12 years.

And, proving that it's not all about the kids, NBC is

bringing back Michael Buble for his second holiday special. Last year, his special aired twice, but the first one on Dec. 6

drew 7 million viewers, a 1.5 18-49 demo rating and 1.1 million women 18-49.

It's significant to mention that the special also drew a much older median-age

audience of 58, with fewer women than many of the animated specials. This year,

Rod Stewart, Blake Shelton and pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen join Buble on the

show. Buble recently appeared on NBC's The

Voice as a mentor on Shelton's team. Jepsen may draw some younger female

viewers, but advertisers looking to reach women around the holidays may well

respond to calls by quoting Jepsen's huge hit, "Call Me Maybe," and stick with

the kid animated specials if they really want to find where the moms are.