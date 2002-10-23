Hold the pickle, the FTC won't let us merge

The federal government is trying to prevent a major media player from merging

two market leaders into a single company, saying, "This transaction would result

in a dominant firm merging with its most significant competitor by far."

The Federal Trade Commission said the effect of the proposed merger "may be

to lessen competition substantially and lead to increases in prices or a

reduction in competitive vigor."

EchoStar Communications Corp./DirecTV INc.? Nope.

Comcast Corp./AT&T Broadband. Uh-uh.

Vlasic/Claussen. Dallas-based venture capitalist Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst Inc., which owns

pieces of a number of major media companies, also owns Vlasic pickles and had an

agreement to buy rival pickler Claussen.

The FTC weighed in Tuesday seeking an injunction against the deal and saying:

"Hicks, Muse's proposed acquisition of Claussen would eliminate competition and

the unique rivalry between the two national pickle brands. Claussen is the

dominant producer of refrigerated pickles, and Vlasic serves as the primary price

constraint on Claussen. Together, the companies would have a monopoly share of

the refrigerated-pickle market."