Hola, Miami Viewers

Servicing a multicultural audience is highly profitable for Miami/Fort

Lauderdale stations. A growing and diverse Hispanic population, coupled with

stylish South Beachers, African-Americans and retirees, help boost the

17th-largest DMA's bottom line. This eclectic audience has also been a boon

to local news. To meet such distinct viewer demands, nine stations in South

Florida, an impressive number in any TV market, air late local news: the Big

Four, three Spanish-language broadcasters, and the younger-skewing UPN and WB

stations.

“Miami is a melting pot,” says WFOR President and GM Michael

Colleran. It takes 19 stations to program to the 4.1 million inhabitants from

Fort Lauderdale to the Keys. Univision-owned WLTV is the market heavyweight,

with the highest ratings across dayparts. NBC's O&O Telemundo station

WSCV is a strong competitor.

Among English-language broadcasters, CBS' WFOR is surging in news and

prime time. NBC's WTVJ has been wounded by the network's prime time

softness, but it still ranked second behind WFOR in late news during November

sweeps. Sunbeam Broadcasting's Fox affiliate WSVN and Post-Newsweek's ABC

affiliate WPLG are both strong. One programming twist: WFOR carries

Oprah and, in 2006, will relinquish

Dr. Phil to WPLG, which will then eliminate

its 5 p.m. news to accommodate the popular talk show.

Miami's TV revenues outperform its market size. This year, stations

will take in $534 million in revenues, making the market No. 10 in research

firm BIA's national revenue rankings. But station fortunes remain tied to the

Hispanic population. WLTV, its sister Telefutura station WAMI and WSCV all

cater to sizable immigrant communities; English-language stations are courting

second- and third-generations. WSVN's EVP Bob Leider says young Hispanics are

“very contemporary” and prefer entertainment shows like local

Deco Drive and national favorite American Idol.

WFOR offers news closed-captioned in Spanish. NBC's WSCV and WTVJ

duopoly also taps into the Anglo and Hispanic communities; the stations sell

joint ads and pool news resources along with some bilingual reporters. Global

stories play well here; Cuba is a hot topic. “A lot of people are from New

York or Havana,” says WPLG VP and GM David Boylan. Adelphia and Comcast are

the area's major cable operators.

Immigration and tourism also fuel a growing local economy, and Miami's

ad scene is booming. The 2004 political season pumped $50 million into the

market. For 2005, station execs predict 4%-8% growth over 2004, excluding

political monies. Says WTVJ President and GM Ardyth Diercks, “The ethnic

diversity makes this an exciting market.”