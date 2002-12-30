Hogan's HDTV Heroes

When we got the release that high-definition-television producer HDNet had made a deal with

Paramount for the rights to a bunch of shows produced in HDTV -- That's

Life, Wolf Lake, etc. -- but also "including conversion of Hogan's

Heroes for HDTV broadcast," we had to ask: Why Hogan's Heroes?

Let us count the ways or, better yet, we'll let HDNet cofounder Mark Cuban do

it (He responded by electronic mail): "1. because it's co-owned by Rysher Entertainment,

which I also own; 2. It's a classic; 3. It was filmed in 35-millimeter and we were able

to come up with all the elements to allow for a complete conversion; 4. In our

tests, it looked awesome in HD, and when we broadcast the first episode to get

viewer feedback, we got back more than 1,000 e-mails saying people wanted

more."