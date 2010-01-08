Hoffman to Leave AAAA, Head Up Nonprofit
Adonis Hoffman, senior VP and counsel of the American
Association of Advertising Agencies (AAAA) in Washington, is exiting to head up a
nonprofit group he helped launch.
Hoffman will now be chairman of the American Business
Leadership Institute, which he started with former congressman Vic Fazio two
years ago to address corporate responsibility and the changing role of business
in society.
In a letter to colleagues, he says his vision is to expand
it into a leading research and educational organization.
Hoffman remains an adjunct professor at Georgetown teaching advertising and marketing
and a director and advisor to a "small group" of companies.
AAAA has not yet named a replacement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.