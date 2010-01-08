Hoffman to Leave AAAA, Head Up Nonprofit

Adonis Hoffman, senior VP and counsel of the American

Association of Advertising Agencies (AAAA) in Washington, is exiting to head up a

nonprofit group he helped launch.

Hoffman will now be chairman of the American Business

Leadership Institute, which he started with former congressman Vic Fazio two

years ago to address corporate responsibility and the changing role of business

in society.

In a letter to colleagues, he says his vision is to expand

it into a leading research and educational organization.

Hoffman remains an adjunct professor at Georgetown teaching advertising and marketing

and a director and advisor to a "small group" of companies.

AAAA has not yet named a replacement.