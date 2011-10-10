Hitchcock Named Top Marketing Exec at E!

James Hitchcock, a former Discovery Channel marketer, has been named executive vice president of marketing at E! Entertainment.

Reporting to network president Suzanne Kolb, Hitchcock oversees and directs all marketing for E! including all advertising, promotion, brand creative, media strategies and brand alliances for all E! branded platforms.

Hitchcock previously served as marketing and branding officer for Discovery Channel where he oversaw the network's branding and promotional initiatives. In this role, he developed and executed innovative digital, grass roots and commerce opportunities and led all creative strategies and media campaigns in support of the network's programming objectives. In the process, E! said, Hitchcock reinvigorated "Shark Week," elevated Deadliest Catch and helped drive the record-breaking premiere of the landmark special Life, narrated by Oprah Winfrey.

Prior to Discovery Channel, Hitchcock served at MTV Networks as senior vice president of marketing and creative for CMT. Before that he held leadership positions at creative agencies Kirshenbaum Bond + Partners, Chiat Day/TBWA and Fallon McElligott Berlin.