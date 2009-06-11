History Revisits Apollo 11 in ‘Moonshot’

Forty years after Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins landed on the moon, History is commemorating Apollo 11’s trip with a two-hour special on July 20.



Moonshot follows the journey of the three astronauts from their early days as trainees to their historic trip to the moon and back. Dramatization of the flight is used in combination with NASA archival footage converted to HD, news footage, background interview, and other source material to bring the story to life.



The special also explores the deeply competitive nature of the astronauts and the ego and interpersonal clashes that occurred in the run-up to the mission.



Moonshot premieres July 20 at 8 p.m. It is produced by Dangerous Films with executive producers Richard Dale and Juliette Howell. Susan Werbe executive produced for History.