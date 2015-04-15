History Orders Survival Series ‘Alone’
History has ordered a new reality series where its contestants will try to survive in the Canadian wilderness as long as possible.
The ten-episode series Alone will put hardcore survivalists by themselves in the Vancouver Island wilderness, without camera crews, teams, or producers – on a single mission to stay alive for as long as possible. The last person standing will win $500,000.
The reality series will air as a synchronized global TV event, airing in over 200 territories worldwide on History and other channels from the A+E Networks portfolio. Alone will premiere this summer.
Alone is produced by Leftfield Pictures.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.