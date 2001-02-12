History Lesson

Any who think HDTV is the new kid on the block might have had second thoughts upon attending a private luncheon organized by CBS last Wednesday (Feb. 7), celebrating-by its reckoning-the 20th anniversary of that technology. Their starting point: The Feb. 7, 1981, introduction of the first HDTV production system by CBS and NHK at the SMPTE winter conference in San Francisco. Appropriately, the luncheon was hosted by Joe Flaherty, generally considered the father of HDTV, for some two dozen colleagues who played key roles in bringing the idea to fruition.