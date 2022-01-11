History, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar Team for Civil War-Themed Documentary

NBA Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will once again team with History Channel to develop a February documentary special focusing on heroic African-American figures of the Civil War era.

The one-hour documentary, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War, debuts February 21 and chronicles heroic figures such as Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass whose bravery and selfless contributions helped define and reshape the reality of a democracy, said the network.

The documentary marks the third collaboration between Abdul-Jabbar and History, following the 2020 Emmy-nominated Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution and the 2021 Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America documentaries. ■