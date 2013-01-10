History HD Launches on Greece's OTE TV
History Channel will launch the HD version of its network on
Greece's OTE TV, following a deal between the pay-TV service and A+E Networks
UK.
OTE TV is available across Greece via satellite and IPTV.
The service features more than 70 channels and 17 HD channels.
"With the addition of History HD, leading factual
entertainment channel, OTE TV further boosts its top quality content in the
documentaries genre. Our goal remains to continue enhancing our high definition
portfolio to the benefit of our subscribers," said George Gabritsos, chief
officer B.U., OTE TV.
History launched the standard definition version of its
channel in Greece in September 2005. Tom Davidson, managing director at A+E
Networks UK, added: "Greece is a country with a rich and fascinating
history so there is no better place to launch our high definition History
Channel. Extending the reach of History to new audiences in Europe is a continuing
priority for us and we believe that our channel adds tremendous value to our
affiliates' offering."
A+E Networks UK is a joint venture between A+E Networks and
BSkyB.
