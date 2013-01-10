History HD Launches on Greece's OTE TV

History Channel will launch the HD version of its network on

Greece's OTE TV, following a deal between the pay-TV service and A+E Networks

UK.





OTE TV is available across Greece via satellite and IPTV.

The service features more than 70 channels and 17 HD channels.





"With the addition of History HD, leading factual

entertainment channel, OTE TV further boosts its top quality content in the

documentaries genre. Our goal remains to continue enhancing our high definition

portfolio to the benefit of our subscribers," said George Gabritsos, chief

officer B.U., OTE TV.





History launched the standard definition version of its

channel in Greece in September 2005. Tom Davidson, managing director at A+E

Networks UK, added: "Greece is a country with a rich and fascinating

history so there is no better place to launch our high definition History

Channel. Extending the reach of History to new audiences in Europe is a continuing

priority for us and we believe that our channel adds tremendous value to our

affiliates' offering."





A+E Networks UK is a joint venture between A+E Networks and

BSkyB.