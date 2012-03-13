History Channel Uses NASCAR to Promote Series

After a successful Super Bowl plug for Swamp People, History Channel looks to use another major sporting event to advertise one of its series, reports MediaPost.

The network will use NASCAR's "History 300" race in May to serve as a platform for Pawn Stars, the report states. The show's cast will serve as grand marshals at the Charlotte, N.C. race; History and Coke have joined in a promotion in which a pair of fans will watch the race with the cast members, according to the report.

The "Watch the Race" with the Pawn Stars initiative will be backed at 300 Wilco/Hess stations in the Southeast, with the sweepstakes entry point at history300.com, the story said.

The report states that in a separate promotion, History and Coke will be running a promotion with Rick Dale from the netwok's American Restoration, where a contest winner -- that will promoted through Coke products and through on-air promos on History -- will get tickets to the History 300 race and another race, the CocaCola 600, as well as a restored Coke machine.