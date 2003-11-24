History Channel Ripped for JFK Doc

The History Channel’s Kennedy-assassination documentary The Guilty Men included one theory (once the subject of a play McBird) suggesting that late President Lyndon B. Johnson was connected to the shooting. That sparked a backlash from former Johnson staffers, including Motion Picture Association of America President Jack Valenti and former CNN chief Tom Johnson.

The network said in a statement: "The History Channel does not say that any of these theories are correct, nor does not in any way say that the theory in this program is correct."