History Channel To Reward Junior Scholars

The History Channel will hand out $20,000 in cash prizes to four student history projects competing for National History Day Awards, which will be handed out June 16 at the University of Maryland campus outside Washington, D.C.

For more than a decade, the channel has sponsored the year-long National History Day program for elementary and secondary students, which is now in its 35th year.

According to the group, more than a half-million students participate in the contest, producing "museum-like exhibits, multimedia documentaries, dramatic performances, web sites or research papers" on historical topics. Some 2,700 student finalists are in Washington this week for the finals.

There will also be a reception for participants June 15 at, appropriately enough, the Smithsonian's American History Museum.

History gives out the prizes for Outstanding Entry on an International Theme, Outstanding Entry Tied to a Historic Site, Outstanding Individual Documentary and Outstanding Group Documentary. History also sponsors the Outstanding History Educator Award, which will also be given out June 16 to a teacher or someone else who has made "exceptional contributions to history education through National History Day."