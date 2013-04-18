Historical Ratings Data Shows Risk in NBC's Plan to Replace Leno

There has been much debate about whether or not NBC is

making the right move by replacing Jay Leno with Jimmy Fallon as host of The Tonight Show in spring 2014,

following the network's coverage of the Winter Olympics.





Very little talk in that debate, however, has included

taking a look back at the ratings debacle that NBC suffered in 2009 and 2010

when the network replaced Leno with Conan O'Brien and less than a year later

brought Leno back after a sizable number of viewers defected with O'Brien as

host.





Back then, the NBC entertainment brain trust under Jeff

Zucker decided to move Leno to primetime and replace him with O'Brien, who was

then hosting the late-night show leading out of Leno. O'Brien took over as Tonight Show host on June 1, 2009, and

Leno began hosting his primetime show that September.





For his five-night-a-week 10 p.m. talk show, Leno cumulatively

averaged 5.1 million viewers and a 1.5 18-49 rating, according to Nielsen data,

which were extremely low numbers for the time.





Meanwhile, O'Brien lost a significant chunk of Leno's Tonight

Show audience.





From September 2008 through May 2009, the last months of Leno's

pre-O'Brien Tonight Show, the series averaged 5.1 million viewers per

night, a 1.4 18-49 rating and a 1.8 25-54 demo rating. These numbers were significantly

ahead of the 3.7 million viewers, 1.1 18-49 rating and 1.3 25-54 rating posted

during that time by CBS' The Late Show WithDavid Letterman.





From June 1, 2009, till January 2010, with O'Brien as host, The

Tonight Show viewership fell to an average 2.9 million viewers, a 1.2 18-49

rating, and a 1.3 25-54 rating. Letterman added about 100,000 viewers to boost

his total to 3.8 million.





Admitting the move hadn't worked, NBC announced it was

cancelling Leno's primetime show and moving him back to The Tonight Show,

which resulted in O'Brien leaving the network after contentious legal wrangling.





NBC heavily promoted Leno's return during its February

coverage of the 2010 Winter Olympics and Leno was back hosting The Tonight

Show in March. While Leno regained a large chunk of viewers, many of them

were gone for good.





From March 2010 through May 2010, Leno averaged 4.3 million

viewers and his demo numbers were 1.1 among viewers 18-49 and 1.5 among viewers

25-54. Letterman lost about 400,000 viewers during that period, averaging about

3.4 million per night.





Right now, The Tonight Show is averaging 3.5 million

viewers and a 0.8 18-49 demo rating, still ahead of Letterman, but not with the dominance it enjoyed before the

late-night shuffling of chairs.





Many media industry pundits are writing that it makes sense

to replace the now-62-year-old Leno with the 38-year-old Fallon so TheTonight Show can better

compete with the younger newcomer in the late-night time period, 45-year-old

Jimmy Kimmel on ABC.





ABC shifted Jimmy Kimmel Live! to 11:35 p.m. from its

previous midnight slot in January, switching it with news show Nightline.





Since the shift, Kimmel has averaged a 0.7 in the 18-49

demo, the same as Letterman but a touch behind Leno's 0.8 in the demo. Leno

still has more total viewers than either of his competitors.





Fallon's ratings for his NBC show at 12:35 a.m. leading out

of The Tonight Show slid about 7% from last season. He is averaging a

0.5 in the 18-49 demo, down from a 0.54.





Kimmel's median age viewer is 54, Letterman's is 57 and Leno's

is 58. Fallon's, in the later time period, is 53.





Those praising the NBC move to replace the older Leno with

the younger Fallon reason that Fallon will be able to draw a younger audience

to the 11:35 p.m. show. That, however, might be easier said than done.





Comedy Central, Turner's Adult Swim and MTV all offer

programming that draws solid numbers of millennial viewers in late night. Would

a simple hosting change on The Tonight

Show suddenly draw mass numbers of younger viewers to tune in?





Last season, Nightline at 11:35 p.m. on ABC, with a

median age viewer of 57, averaged a 0.9 in the 18-49 demo. This season, Kimmel,

with a median age viewer of 54, is averaging a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo. So far,

Kimmel is not drawing a mass number of younger viewers.





So, does the age of the late-night show host matter that

much, or does the audience come to see the guests who, for the most part, are

pretty much drawn from the same celebrity pool for all the late-night shows?





And is Fallon going to be funnier than Leno with his opening

monologues? Or a better interviewer? Unless Lorne Michaels, who will executive produce

the new Fallon-hosted Tonight Show,

comes up with a unique format, the viewer will decide based on

simple preference in a similar form.





Fallon's current show posts the same median age viewer of

his head-to-head competitor on CBS, The Late Late Show with CraigFerguson.

Ferguson is 50, and the 38-year-old Fallon is barely beating him in the 18-49

demo, 0.5 to 0.4.





So the whole age argument that reasons 'putting a younger

host means younger viewers will automatically watch,' has lots of holes and the

potential to not pan out like many of the pundits are envisioning.





Some media agency executives believe if a show isn't broken,

then don't try to fix it.





Billie Gold, VP, director of buying/programming research at

media agency Carat, thinks NBC should be concentrating on fixing its primetime

schedule and even the Today show before messing with The Tonight Show,

which is No. 1 in its time period.





"I don't think NBC is making a wise move moving Fallon at

this juncture," Gold says.





Gold adds that while Leno can hold his own against Kimmel, Fallon

may have a harder time. "I see Fallon possibly losing to Kimmel in a

head-to-head ratings battle next season, even if NBC promotes the hell out of

Fallon during the Olympics. The Olympics hasn't always been that successful in

launching new shows for NBC."





Gold also says that so far, Letterman has suffered the most from

Kimmel's move to 11:35, not Leno.





Gold points out that Letterman last season averaged a 0.84

18-49 rating and this season is down to a 0.7, with much of that decline coming

since Kimmel's shift.





With all the late-night talk shows averaging median age

audiences over 50, Gold says, few advertisers looking to reach younger viewers

are going to be putting large amounts of dollars in late-night programming

other than NBC's Saturday Night Live.





But Brad Adgate, senior VP, director of research at Horizon

Media, believes that if NBC is dead set on replacing Leno with Fallon, the best

time to do it would be leading out of the Olympics, since all the eyeballs will

give the move a fighting chance.





"I think promoting the new show during the

Olympics makes the most sense," Adgate says. "What else would work better? Over

200 million people will be watching the Games across 17 days. When else would

they get that type of attention?"