Hispanics Overindex in Use of Mobile Media

“The much-hyped convergence of the PC and the TV has already happened: on the third screen,” Isaac Mizrahi, director of multicultural marketing, Sprint Nextel, told an audience of television executives, programmers and marketers during a keynote presentation that kicked off the second day of the Hispanic TV Summit.

Mizrahi’s message resonated with cable programmers and operators, who are looking to extend distribution of content to other platforms, especially mobile technology, as Hispanics are heavy consumers of mobile data.

Citing 2005 data from Forrester Research, Mizrahi said Hispanics overindex not only in cell phone usage, but in the use of mobile data services. The same research shows Hispanics make up 11% of U.S. mobile phone owners and 15% of mobile data users. Out of 27 million Hispanic adults, 15.7 million use a mobile device.

Sprint this year launched a service of Live TV, offering Sprint users several Spanish-language channels including ESPN Deportes, Sorpresa, Azteca America, Telemundo and Discovery en Espanol. Mizrahi urged the audience to take advantage of the mobile trend to expand their content.