Hispanic Women Using More Digital to Assist With Food Shopping

Food marketers who want to reach Hispanic women would be

wise to target them online or via mobile phones-that's according to the latest

report by Meredith Hispanic Ventures (MHV), a top publisher of information

about the demo group.





The study also found that a majority of Latina shoppers are

willing to pay more for a preferred brand name. And between one-third and one-half

of respondents say they have increased their purchase of healthier foods,

including low fat/skim milk, bottled water, whole grain pasta, herbal tea,

breakfast bars and sugar substitutes.





The study makes up part of a series of trend reports being

conducted by MHV for its advertiser clients. Overarching points include the

statistics that Hispanics currently represent 16% of the total U.S. population,

have larger households on average and spend more money on groceries than

non-Hispanic households, thus being a key target for food marketers.





Enedina Vega-Amaez, VP and publisher of Meredith Hispanic

Ventures, says many food marketers are missing the boat if they aren't reaching

out to this consumer segment directly.





"The trend report clearly shows that the Hispanic consumer

has a diverse palate, yet many food manufacturers don't think to target this

growing segment with their product offerings," Vega-Amaez says. "They are

missing an opportunity to connect with a potentially high consuming, loyal

customer."





MHV released some details from the report last week, but

Media Buyer & Planner Today has obtained additional highlights from the

online survey which was conducted from Nov. 16-Dec. 14, 2012. The food trend

report included opinions from 421 respondents from a database of 5000 readers

of MHV magazines, Siempre Mujer and Ser Padres.





Among the findings:





More than four in 10 Latinas use a mobile phone to assist

when shopping (44%), with 52% of Hispanic millennials saying they do.

Top uses of mobile phones include pulling a grocery list, contacting friends or

family about a new product or sale, getting coupons and finding recipes.

Of those surveyed, 86% cook at least five times per week.

Also, 87% say they use a recipe sometimes or always when cooking.

Of those who cook with recipes, more than half (55%) get them from the Internet.

Nearly four in five (79%) read nutrition labels.

More than half (52%) buy organic foods.

Also, more than half (55%) would pay more for a brand-name product.

Almost four in 10 (38%) cite their children as the biggest influence on their

food purchases.

One in three entertain at home at least once per week, with four in 10 Hispanic

millennials doing so.

Details released earlier from the report find:





Latinas say they enjoy cooking a wide variety of foods, not

just Hispanic cuisine.

Similar to the general market, convenience is important to Latinas and

respondents said they use disposable plates, utensils and towels. They also buy

frozen vegetables and canned soups.

And 60% of Latinas search online for recipes in Spanish.

Meredith Hispanic Ventures is owned by Meredith

Corp., which publishes female-skewing magazines such as Better Homes and Gardens, Parents,

Family Circle, Ladies' Home Journal, American

Baby and Everyday with Rachael Ray,

in addition to Allrecipes.com.