Hispanic TV Summit: Viewers Want More Content on More Devices

New York -- Viewers of Spanish language programming in the U.S. want more content and more ways to access it, whether it be on their TV sets or mobile devices, according to a panel discussion at the Multichannel News/B&C 10th Annual Hispanic Television Summit 2012 here Wednesday.

Networks that cater to the market are doing that in several different ways, including via social media, online content and TV Everywhere-like services and by streaming shows to mobile devices.

"The landscape is changing not just for the Hispanic market, but for all of us," said Jorge Fiterre, a partner in Condista, a Miami-based firm that represents Hispanic networks that reach about 12 million cable and satellite homes. "Our channels are going to have to evolve with the landscape."

