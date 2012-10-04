Hispanic TV Summit:Reaching the 'American Modern Latino Image'

New York -- When

the most recent Census numbers came out, it backed up what Hispanic programmers

have been saying for awhile -- that young Latinos are the fastest growing segment

of the population.



"We've been forecasting this was going to happen,"

said Claudia Teran, executive VP, business and legal affairs & deputy general

counsel, Fox Networks Group.



"It was an emerging growth market and now it's a mature

growth market," added Richard Buchanan, VP & GM of content services, Comcast

Media Center.



Reaching the "American Modern Latino Image" was the

main focus during the executive roundtable at B&C/Multichannel News' 10th Annual Hispanic TV Summit here on

Wednesday.



"It's the fastest growing segment of the population, who

doesn't want to go after young Latinos in this country?" asked Diana

MogollÃ³n, GM, mun2.



"It's getting bigger, this demographic is getting

stronger," said Judi Lopez, senior VP of affiliate sales & marketing,

nuvoTV."They want to see

themselves on television in a way that they can relate." Lopez echoed arguments

made earlier in the day about the importance of showing something that is not

stereotypical and that most are now English-speaking.



"That's very different than [what] companies may think,"

added Teran, who said that roughly 60% of the U.S. Hispanic population is now U.S.

born.



"Every time the census comes out, there's like this

awakening of the market," said Lino Garcia, GM of ESPN Deportes.

"Every CEO is asking their CMO what is

their Hispanic plan." Garcia cautioned against too much optimism however,

saying that marketing towards Hispanics is still slow. He said Hispanic budgets

still account for just 5% of the overall marketplace. "The reality is that

the spending is not very proportional."



Besides being the fastest growing segment of the population,

Buchanan noted that this group is also the quickest to adopt new media

technologies. "It's getting to be ahead of the mainstream."

