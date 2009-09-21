Hispanic TV Summit: Operators en Español

Several operators have been

beefing up their Hispanic packages over the past year, with Comcast,

Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications, RCN and others all reporting

significant growth in the amount of the Spanish- and English-language

content available to Hispanic customers.

The

following is a rundown of the Hispanic offerings of the top 15 pay TV

providers. Channel counts and pricing may vary from system to system.

The list also highlights the least expensive, entry-level packages,

many of which can be combined with other tiers or much-larger lineups

of digital and pay TV channels.

Comcast

Basic subscribers: 23.9 million

Digital subscribers: 17.5 million

High-speed Internet subscribers: 15.3 million

Phone subscribers: 7.0 million

Contacts:

Derek Harrar, senior vice president and general manager of video

services; Diana Kerekes, vice president of video content; David Jensen,

vice president of international programming; Kim Taylor, senior

director of video and multicultural marketing; Mauro Panzera, senior

director of multicultural marketing; Radame Rodriquez, director of

Spanish-language content acquisition, (215) 665-1700.

Hispanic packages:

"CableLatino" (around 25 Spanish-language channels, limited basic

channels, music channels, a digital set-top box and video-on-demand in

Spanish for $20 to $30, with typical pricing around $25). MSO has

signed deals with about 80 programmers. Systems customize local lineups

to reflect their demographics. A variety of more-expensive packages are

available, with larger lineups of 50 to 60 Spanish-language channels

offered in all-digital systems.

Spanish VOD, HSI and bundles:

Offers more than 300 free Spanish-language VOD choices at any time, in

addition to dual English/Spanish audio feeds on select films; has an

extensive Comcast Latino Spanish-language portal, in partnership with

Terra.com; offers a number of bundles specifically for Hispanic

subscribers; and has launched special international calling plans,

including "Mexico 100" for $4.95, "Latin America 100" for $9.95 and

"Worldwide 300" for $14.99.

Major Hispanic markets:

Passes more than 4 million Hispanic subscribers, serving such large

Hispanic DMAs as Miami; Houston; Chicago; Boston; San Francisco;

Denver; Atlanta; Philadelphia; and Albuquerque, N.M.

Recent and future moves:

Comcast, which was the first cable operator to devote significant

resources to the Hispanic market, rolled out lower-cost Hispanic tiers

in 2003 and has since revamped offerings and beefed up both

linear-channels and free Spanish-language VOD. In the last year, the

MSO has dramatically increased its Spanish-language VOD content to

about 300 choices, up from 100 a year ago, and continues to add linear

channels, most recently adding TuTv's five channels and Mexicanal to

some of its systems. As part of an aggressive analog reclamation effort

to free up bandwidth, Comcast has launched the larger "Nuevo

CableLatino" package with 50 to 60 Spanish-language channels priced at

$24.99 in Boston and $29.99 in Chicago, and has plans to soon make that

package available to some additional markets, primarily on the West

Coast. Bundles specifically targeted to Hispanics have been available

since October 2006 and during the last year, Comcast has also beefed up

the long-distance calling plans listed above.

DirecTV

Subscribers: 18.3 million

Contact: John de Armas, vice president, WorldDirect, DirecTV, (212) 205-0500

Hispanic packages:

Lowest priced offering is "Óptimo Más" (more than 50 Spanish-language

channels, local broadcasters, secondary audio programming feeds and

English-language channels for a total of over 150 channels for $44.99;

currently promoted at $29.99 for first year.)

Spanish VOD, HSI and bundles:

Spanish-language on-demand content includes Spanish-language versions

of new release titles, Bloomberg On Demand, PBS Kids Sprout,

Nickelodeon and MTV Tr3s on demand; bundled packages are sold with

telco partners around the country, including Qwest Communications

International, AT&T and Verizon Communications.

Major Hispanic markets: Has a national footprint; offers local broadcasters, including Spanish broadcasters in many markets.

Recent and future moves:

In 2007, the company relaunched its Hispanic offering "DirecTV Más"

with a new name and revamped channel lineup. The package now includes

seven exclusive channels and programming from every Spanish-speaking

country in Latin America, as well as Spain. DirecTV has been

aggressively using such celebrities as Oscar de la Hoya and Andres

Garcia to promote the service and in 2008 was a top-five advertiser in

U.S. Spanish-language media. Besides the current discounts for Óptimo

Más, DirecTV is running promotions for its other packages: "Óptimo Más

plus DVR" (150 English and Spanish channels and the DVR service for

$34.99 for the first 12 months); "Más Ultra" (170 channels in English

and Spanish for $39.99 for the first 12 months); and "Lo Máximo" (more

than 275 channels and all premium-movie channels for $59.99 for the

first five months.) In terms of new programming, the satellite provider

continues to look for high-quality, exclusive Spanish-language content.

Dish Network

Subscribers: 13.6 million

Hispanic packages:

Entry-level packages include "DishMéxico" (more than 20

Spanish-language channels, six Latin music services, English-language

channels and local broadcasters for a total of more than 55 services

for $19.95) and "DishLatino Clásico" (more than 32 Spanish-language

services, local broadcast stations, six Latin music services and

English-language channels for a total of more than 105 services,

regularly priced at $29.99 and currently available for $19.99 to new

customers for the first 12 months). A variety of other tiers with more

Spanish and English channels also are available.

Contact: Ruben Mendiola, general manager of programming for DishLatino (ruben.mendiola@dishnetwork.com), (303) 723-1194; Jose Romero, manager of marketing for DishLatino, (jose.romero@echostar.com), (720) 514-6164.

Spanish VOD, HSI and bundles:

Offers Spanish-language movies and television shows to subscribers who

have set-top boxes capable of getting on-demand content; telco partners

bundle Dish's video packages with their phone and

digital-subscriber-line offerings; has extensive Spanish-language pages

for its online DishLatino offers.

Major Hispanic markets: National footprint; offers local broadcast stations in most markets.

Recent and future moves: Satellite-TV company Dish was the first

provider to seriously target the Hispanic market, viewing the effort as

a way to distinguish itself from DirecTV and cable. Despite increased

competition, it remains the market leader. Over the last year, the

satellite provider has continued to add new channels to its various

Hispanic packages, including such services as Bandamax, CBeebies,

Pasiones and TeleAmazonas and is planning to add more Spanish-language

services this year. In November of 2008, it launched a new entry-level

package, DishMéxico, and is currently offering $10 off its other

Hispanic tiers, promoting "DishLatino Plus" (more than 110 Spanish and

English services) at the discounted price of $24.99 for the first 12

months; "DishLatino Dos" (for more than 200 channels) for $32.99; and

"DishLatino Max" (more than 230 channels) for $42.99 in the first year.

In February of 2009 it also began including local broadcasters in the

price of its Hispanic packages and has been adding Spanish language VOD

to its offerings.

Time Warner Cable

Basic subscribers: 13.0 million

Digital subscribers: 8.8 million

High-speed data subscribers: 9.0 million

Voice subscribers: 4.1 million

Contact: William Ortiz, senior director of corporate target marketing, (212)-364-8372

Hispanic packages:

Offers several packages, but the lead one is "El Paquetazo" (more than

50 Spanish-language channels, over 100 English-language channels, a

digital box and access to VOD for $37.95 in Los Angeles).

Hispanic VOD, HSI and bundles:

Hispanic offerings include Spanish-language movies, kids' fare and

other programming; broadband service has extensive Spanish-language

pages; offers triple-play packages that are marketed to Hispanics; its

"International OnePrice" calling plan offers 1,000 free minutes to more

than 100 countries, including many in Latin America, for $19.95.

Major Hispanic markets:

New York, New Jersey, San Diego, Los Angeles and other Southern

California operations; Texas; and the Carolinas. Overall, it serves

DMAs where 47% of all U.S. Hispanics reside.

Recent and future moves:

The New York system rolled out a low-cost "DTV en Español" entry-level

package in early 2003. In the summer of 2005, TWC launched a rebranded

"Nuestra Tele" package, which was subsequently launched in divisions

that serve its largest Hispanic markets. Lineups, pricing and brands

vary by system but its main Hispanic package is now El Paquetazo. First

launched in 2008 in Los Angeles, with a greatly expanded number of

Spanish and English channels, the El Paquetazo was launched in May of

2009 in New York systems with around 40 Spanish-language services and

over 80 English language channels for $34.95. In September, El

Paquetazo will launch in Texas, making it available in the MSO's top

three Hispanic markets. Besides the larger channel lineup in El

Paquetazo, the MSO is planning to add more Spanish-language VOD by the

end of the year. In its marketing efforts, which won a number of awards

over the last year, the operator has paid particularly close attention

to marketing bundled services. More than half of new Hispanic customers

take a bundle.

Cox Communications

Basic subscribers: More than 5 million

Digital subscribers: More than 3 million

High-speed Internet subscribers: 4 million

Phone subscribers: 2.5 million

Contact: Tony Maldonado, vice president of acquisition and marketing and sciences

Hispanic packages:

"Paquete Latino" (up to 35 Spanish-language networks and 10 to 15

channels of English-language local broadcast stations and basic

services for about $28 to $34), designed so local systems can customize

the lineup and pricing.

Hispanic VOD, HSI and bundles:

Cox Digital Cable offers Paquete Latino subscribers a variety of

English and Spanish-language movies, music and other TV programming.

Atlanta-based Cox also offers a variety of bundles and calling plans,

including the "Simply Worldwide" plan for $1.99 a month that has low

rates to 14 Latin American countries.

Major Hispanic markets: Include Arizona, Southern California and Las Vegas.

Recent and future moves:

As part of a completely revamped Hispanic strategy, Cox launched the

Paquete Latino package and a Spanish-language Web site in 2004. As a

result of its Hispanic push, the MSO's Hispanic customers now make up a

higher proportion of its customers than they do of the general

population, with bundled services proving to be particularly attractive

- more than 67% of Cox's Hispanic customers now take two or more

services. While the MSO has no immediate plans to add more linear

Spanish-language services, it increased the amount of Spanish-language

on demand programming by about 50% in the last year and plans to add

significantly more VOD content over the next year. As part of a greater

focus on multilingual Hispanics, the MSO will add more English-language

services to Paquete Latino and will pay more attention to multilingual

Hispanics in its overall marketing.

Charter Communications

Basic subscribers: 4.9 million

Digital subscribers: 3.2 million

High-speed Internet subscribers: 3.0 million

Phone subscribers: 1.5 million

Contact: Pattie Eliason, senior director of marketing, (626) 430-3568

Hispanic packages:

"Charter Latino" (digital box, access to VOD where available, local

broadcast channels and as many as 24 Spanish-language networks for

$29.99).

Hispanic VOD, HSI and Bundles: Some

Spanish VOD content, as well as secondary audio feeds for pay-per-view;

Spanish-language Web site charterlatino.com; offers a wide variety of

general-market bundles and has a long-distance calling plan that gives

subscribers 250 minutes to over 100 countries for an additional $20.

Major Hispanic markets: Los Angeles; Ft. Worth, Texas; Reno, Nev.; and other markets with rapidly-growing Hispanic communities.

Recent and future plans:

In August 2004, St. Louis-based Charter began the soft launch of a

low-cost Charter Latino tier in some markets, and since then has added

more Spanish-language programming as it rolled out Charter Latino in

its main Hispanic markets. In 2009, it hired an ad agency to help

develop branded messaging for the Hispanic community; marketing efforts

use a variety of media, direct mail and local events and sponsorships

to target Hispanics, with bundles an important focus.

Cablevision Systems

Basic subscribers: 3.1 million

Digital subscribers: 2.9 million

High-speed Internet subscribers: 2.5 million

Phone Subscribers: 2 million

Contact: James Moore, director of international video product management, (516) 803-4417, Jmoore5@cablevision.com

Hispanic Packages: "iO en Español" (over 35 Spanish-language channels,

and a free Spanish-language VOD service starting at $6.95 a month for

subscribers to Family Cable, which varies in price but costs $49.95 in

some parts of the footprint; iO en Español package costs $14.95 a month

when purchased with broadcast basic tier, which in many communities

results in a total entry-level package of under $30.)

Hispanic VOD, HSI and bundles:

More than 20 hours of Spanish-language VOD programming a month; has a

Spanish-language Web portal for its "Optimum Online" Internet service (www.optimum.net/latino);

markets a variety of bundles for video, Internet and phone; offers

flat-rate plans for unlimited local and long-distance calling within

the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada; also offers "Optimum Voice World

Call," which offers up to 250 minutes of calling anywhere in the world,

including up to 30 minutes of calls to Cuba, for $19.95.

Major Hispanic markets: Greater New York City area, including parts of Brooklyn, the Bronx, New Jersey and Long Island.

Recent and future plans:

The Bethpage, N.Y.-based MSO expanded the availability of iO en

Español, along with other international services, to its entire

footprint in 2006. In 2007, it added a number of new Hispanic-targeted

networks, including VeneMovies, V-me, Telemicro, Ecuavisa

Internacional, Caracol TV Internacional, WAPA America, and Latelenovela

Network. In January 2008, it added Dominican View and in 2009, the

operator launched Telemundo HD.

Verizon FiOS TV

Basic video subscribers: 2.5 million

High-speed data subscribers: 9.1 million

Mobile: 87.7 million retail customers

Phone subscribers: 34.3 million U.S. wireline access lines

Contact: Bill Binford, Verizon Communications director of programming, (212) 406-6706

Hispanic packages:

"Spanish-Language Package" (27 Spanish-language channels, including

Univision and Galavision, for $11.99 per month.) The more popular

option is "La Conexión" (including 25 Spanish-language channels, over

35 English-language channels and local broadcasters for a total of over

140 channels for $39.99).

Spanish VOD, HSD and bundles:

Offers a variety of Spanish-language VOD movies and television

programming; La Conexión and the Spanish-Language Package can be

bundled with Verizon's other services.

Major Hispanic markets: New York, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, California and other markets.

Recent and future moves:

Hispanic markets have always been an important part of the New

York-based telco's strategy and FiOS TV has offered large Hispanic

offerings since launch. After concentrating on rolling out its services

and building penetration, it has beefed up its Hispanic marketing and

in the last year has added two Spanish-language channels to its

Spanish-Language Package.

Bright House Networks

Total customers: 2.4 million

Contact: N/A

Hispanic packages:

"Nuestros Canales" (up to 19 Spanish-language channels and five Latino

music services for $2.99 to $3.99, in addition to the digital package

of over 300 channels that includes local broadcasters).

Hispanic VOD, HSI and bundles:

"Español Movies on Demand" and "International Movies on Demand" include

both free and pay-per-view Spanish-language content; Tampa Bay, Fla.,

and Central Florida divisions offer "Lo Mejor On Demand," with more

than 50 hours of programming from Univision, Galavision and Telefutura;

"Road Runner en Español" high-speed data service offered on most

systems has extensive Spanish-language pages for Hispanic customers;

Hispanic-targeted "Mi Mexico" and "Latin American Call Plans" offered

by the Tampa Bay Division.

Major Hispanic markets: Florida

Recent and future moves:

In recent years, the MSO has added Spanish-language channels and VOD

content and plans to add more in the fall of 2009. Lo Mejor on Demand -

already available in Tampa - was launched in Central Florida in July of

2009. In September, the Central Florida division launched Nosotros on

Demand, including content from ESPN Deportes, CNN en Español, Fox

Sports en Español and WAPA America, as well as informational and

educational fare. Bright House continues to offer local news channels

Central Florida News 13 en Español and Central Florida News 13 en

Español On Demand.

AT&T U-verse TV

Basic video subscribers: 1.6 million U-verse TV customers; 3.8 million total video customers from both U-verse TV and satellite-TV partnerships.

High-speed Internet subscribers: 16.9 million

Voice: 52.4 million switched-access lines.

Contacts:

Dan York, executive vice president content and programming, AT&T

Converged Services; Rob Thun, senior vice president of content; Emma

Bracket, director of content, (210) 821-4105.

Hispanic programming packages:

All U-verse TV customers have access to "Paquete Español" (22

Spanish-language channels featuring Spanish-language novelas, movies,

news, sports, children's programming, talk shows, etc. for $15 a month

on top of any U-verse TV programming tier); also offers "U200 Latino"

(includes the 22 channels in Paquete Español, plus local broadcast

channels and a wide array of English-language channels; more than 250

total channels for $74).

Spanish VOD, high-speed internet and bundles:

The "U-verse On Demand" library with thousands of hours of free and

paid On Demand titles includes a robust selection of original Spanish

movies, children's programs and events and Spanish versions of popular

new releases; offers a variety of bundles, as well as low-cost

international calling plans.

Major Hispanic markets:

Los Angeles; Houston; Dallas-Fort Worth; San Antonio, Texas; San

Francisco-Oakland-San Jose; Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif.; San

Diego; Chicago; Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; West Palm Beach, Fla.;

Austin, Texas; Fresno, Calif.; Bakersfield, Calif.; Detroit-Ann Arbor,

Mich., and Atlanta, as well as such recently launched markets as El

Paso and Corpus Christi, Texas; Orlando, Fla.; Monterey-Salinas,

Calif.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Odessa-Midland, Texas; and Charlotte, N.C.

Recent and future moves:

To better meet the demands of the bilingual Hispanic market, AT&T

in 2009 introduced U200 Latino, offering a much wider array of

English-language channels. U200 Latino is currently included as one of

the options in its "Buy Two, Get One Free" offer, which allows

customers who bundle U200 Latino with either AT&T Mobility wireless

service ("Nation 450" or above) or U-verse Voice Unlimited to receive

U-verse High Speed Internet Pro free for six months, a $30-per-month

discount. The telco has also beefed up its Spanish-language VOD as part

of an overall expansion of its on-demand offerings and looks to add

more Spanish-language HDTV programming as it becomes available.

AT&T has also offered several promotions for Paquete Español this

year and currently is offering new U-verse TV customers one free month

of Paquete Español.

Mediacom Communications

Basic subscribers: 1.3 million

Digital subscribers: 658,000

High-speed Internet subscribers: 754,000

Phone subscribers: 267,000

Contact: Italia Commisso Weinand, senior vice president of programming and human resources, (845) 695-2600

Hispanic packages:

"Canales" (generally includes 12 Spanish-language channels for $5.95 on

digital systems); customers must pay for an analog package (which often

includes some Hispanic broadcasters) and the digital box in addition to

the Canales tiers.

Spanish VOD, HSI and bundles: None to date.

Major Hispanic markets: Nogales, Ariz., is the largest, plus a number of relatively small Hispanic communities.

Recent and future moves:

In late April of this year, Mediacom added, De Película, De Película

Classico, Bandamax, Telehit, V-Me, Mexicanal, EWTN Español, and

Sorpresa to the Hispanic lineup in Nogales, Ariz., its largest Hispanic

market. It continues to look for relevant content that could be added

to the package.

Suddenlink Communications

Basic subscribers: 1.3 million

Contact: Mary Meier, senior vice president of marketing, (314) 965-2020

Hispanic packages:

"Conexión Única" (includes over 30 Spanish-language channels for $21,

in the West Texas markets; it is priced at $29.99 or $37.95 with HBO in

most of the other markets).

Spanish VOD, HSI and bundles:

Offers some Spanish VOD; has offered some bundles with high-speed

Internet and video targeting Hispanics; has inexpensive international

calling rates.

Major Hispanic markets: Texas is the

largest; Conexión Única is now offered in 47 markets, including areas

in Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Oklahoma and North Carolina that

have rapidly growing Hispanic communities.

Recent and future moves:

The company's footprint includes some major Hispanic markets,

particularly in Texas where it is the No. 3 operator. In summer of

2006, it rebranded the Hispanic package as Conexión Única and has since

launched campaigns on Spanish-language radio and TV to promote Conexion

Unica and other offerings. This year, the MSO introduced VOD in more

territories and is planning to add more Spanish-language VOD in markets

where that makes sense. It also continues to expand the number of HD

channels and boost speeds of its most popular high-speed Internet

offerings.

Insight COMMUNICATIONS

Basic subscribers: 720,100

Digital subscribers: 483,400

High-speed Internet subscribers: 481,500

Phone subscribers: 306,200

Contacts:

Melani Griffith, senior vice president of programming and video

services, (917) 286-2300; Jennifer Lescott, director, programming and

video services, (917) 286-2300

Hispanic package: "Insight Para Tí" (average of 25 channels, five English-language and 20 Spanish-language, for $10 per month).

Hispanic VOD, HSi and bundles: Carries over 70 hours of Hispanic-targeted content on demand.

Major Hispanic markets:

Serves some fast-growing Hispanic markets, such as Lexington, Ky., but

generally operates in communities with relatively small Hispanic

populations.

Recent and future moves: Over the last

year, the MSO has boosted the total Hispanic VOD offering to more than

70 hours, with content from such programmers as MTV Tr3s, Sprout, and

FearNet.

Cable One

Basic subscribers: 692,076

Digital subscribers: 227,840

High-speed data subscribers: 386,472

Phone subscribers: 100,208

Contacts: Jerry McKenna, vice president of strategic marketing, (602) 364-6000.

Hispanic programming packages:

"Digital Español" (a digital box, nine Spanish-language networks and

two networks with SAP feeds, for $3 on top of digital cable service);

"Cable One en Español" includes the Hispanic tier and standard cable

for $53 per month.

Recent and future moves: Cable One continues to examine its Hispanic packages but has not made any major changes to its offerings in the last year.

RCN

Video revenue-generating units: 368,000

Data RGUs: 307,000

Voice RGUs: 236,000

Contact: Richard Ramlall, senior vice president of strategic external affairs and programming, (703) 434-8200

Hispanic Packages: Three main packages: "El Paquetón" (over 30 Spanish-language channels, over 100 English-language standard definition channels, and up to 16 HD channels, as well as English and Spanish-language VOD for $35); "MiVisión Lite" (same 30, plus Spanish-language video networks included in El Paquetón and VOD for $12 in addition to the cost of their regular English-language digital package); "MiVisión Plus" (39 Spanish-language channels, including such services as GolTV and ESPN Deportes that are not included in MiVisión Lite and VOD for $22.95 on top of an English-language digital package.)

Spanish VOD, HSI and bundles: Offers a significant amount of Spanish-language, movies, kids, music, sports and other programming on demand; video offerings can be bundled with data and phone offerings; offers a Global Saver international calling plan with 250 minutes to 68 countries for $9.95.

Major Hispanic markets: New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; and Chicago.

Recent and future moves:

In September 2006, RCN rolled out a radically revamped Hispanic

package, which more than doubled its Spanish-language channels. This

year, following an aggressive analog bandwidth-reclamation project, RCN

has dramatically expanded its Hispanic offerings, launching MiVisión

Lite and MiVisión Plus in July and El Paquetón in August. This year,

RCN has also beefed up its Spanish-language VOD lineup and is planning

to add additional linear and on-demand Spanish-language content by the

end of the year. Based on its ongoing research into Hispanic customers,

which it characterizes as an affluent and sophisticated group that

speaks both Spanish and English at home, the MSO has included a

significant amount of both English content and high-definition

programming in its packages. Looking forward it is also interested in

adding sports, soccer, novelas, news channels and general-entertainment

Spanish-language programming. RCN has cut a deal with TiVo to roll out

boxes that will allow consumers to access online content and it hopes

to use that feature to expand the range of its Spanish-language content.

SOURCE: Multichannel News

research. Information collected by George Winslow. Subscriber counts

are the most recent available and are generally for the end of the

second quarter of 2009. Pricing, channel counts, packages and

promotions were current as of the start of September 2009.