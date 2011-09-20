Hispanic TV Summit: New York Tops for Latino Businesses

New York -- Many people, including Latinos, love LA. But when it comes to Hispanic business, the Big Apple is tops.

That's one of the key findings from a study that will be released next week by the New York City Latin Media & Entertainment Commission.

Speaking during the opening address at the ninth annual Hispanic Television Summit here, Carlos Manzano, executive director of the NYC Latin Media & Entertainment Commission, told the audience that while perception holds that Los Angeles and Miami are viewed as the capitals of Hispanic entertainment and media, New York sets the pace when it comes to the number of Latino-owned business.

Manzano also disclosed another key finding from the study -- the research compiles Census and host of other industry data points comparing New York with Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami -- that indicates that these businesses generate the largest level of sales, beating LA.

The commission's mission is to attract companies, create jobs and develop programs to benefit Hispanic media and entertainment in New York.

Calling the event, presented by B&C and Multichannel News, "an outstanding showcase" for public and private companies in the sector, Manzano read a proclamation from Mayor Michael Bloomberg's office declaring Tuesday, September 20, Hispanic Television Day in the City of New York.