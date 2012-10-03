Hispanic TV Summit: It's Great Content, Not Great Spanish-Language Content

New York -- The marketing specialists on the Advertising

Roundtable had some ideas about rebranding the very event they were speaking

at, as Victor Parada, vice president of ad sales at Discovery U.S. Hispanic,

suggested "Video" replace "TV" in the Hispanic TV title,

and "for Hispanics" slide in place of "Hispanic."

"Hispanic TV" may be trending toward archaic, the

panelists believed, as they repeatedly mentioned breaking down the silos that

separate Spanish-language audience from general market. "I am a

multicultural marketer," said Clint McClain, Wal-Mart senior director of

marketing communications platforms. "We made the decision that everyone is

a multicultural marketer, and we think that's the model to win."

The "Give it to Juan" approach of passing

Spanish-language business off to the lone multicultural marketing rep down the

hall doesn't fly anymore, noted Parada. Total market approach is the new

paradigm.

Steven Wolfe Pereira, executive VP, MediaVest, and managing

director, MV42, MediaVest Multicultural, moderated the salon. The marketers

spoke of the new challenges in reaching consumers on the go.

Peter Hopkins, Time Warner Cable's director, business

development, talked about "hyper-local targeting" through the cable

operator's hundreds of geographical zones. McClain spoke of turning locally

tailored commercials around inside of a week to keep Wal-Mart top of mind for

consumers. "That's probably the biggest initiative for us in the past six

months," he said. "We are seeing amazing results from it."

Having the tools to effectively measure engagement on these

various platforms, including mobile, is key, stressed Carol Hinnant, senior VP,

national television sales, Rentrak.

Paul Laureano, vice president, integrated sales and

marketing at Fox Hispanic Media, played up the Content is King idea; consumers

watch the best programming, he said, not necessarily the best Spanish-language

or general audience programming.

The panelists echoed their agreement. Parada spoke of

"great content that can transcend language," such as Discovery's own

Shark Week franchise. "It's content first and language second," he

said.