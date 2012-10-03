Hispanic TV Summit: Dish Sees Results From Marketing Spend

Dish Network's top Hispanic-segment marketer said the

satellite-TV provider sees the value of its relatively large marketing

expenditures in a very direct, measurable way: net subscriber growth.



Marketing vice president Alfredo Rodriguez said Dish Latino,

the mix of Spanish- and English-language channels that's advertised as starting

at $22.95 per month, is tops in the satellite-TV segment and has grown

"substantially in double digits, both in our sales and in our budgets."



The past two years, he said, Dish Latino has seen net subscriber

growth for its packages and is the only such multichannel Hispanic-focused

package to do so. He did not cite specific figures but said "that talks to the

value and promise that we offer to customers."



The marketing overall emphasizes "a connection to home," Rodriguez said. That

could be the language or the kinds of programs one grows up watching.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.