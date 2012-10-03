Hispanic TV Summit: Dish Sees Results From Marketing Spend
Dish Network's top Hispanic-segment marketer said the
satellite-TV provider sees the value of its relatively large marketing
expenditures in a very direct, measurable way: net subscriber growth.
Marketing vice president Alfredo Rodriguez said Dish Latino,
the mix of Spanish- and English-language channels that's advertised as starting
at $22.95 per month, is tops in the satellite-TV segment and has grown
"substantially in double digits, both in our sales and in our budgets."
The past two years, he said, Dish Latino has seen net subscriber
growth for its packages and is the only such multichannel Hispanic-focused
package to do so. He did not cite specific figures but said "that talks to the
value and promise that we offer to customers."
The marketing overall emphasizes "a connection to home," Rodriguez said. That
could be the language or the kinds of programs one grows up watching.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.