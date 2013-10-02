Hispanic TV Summit: The ‘Delicate Dance' of Being First and Being Right

A lively debate on speed versus accuracy in journalism broke out at the

News Roundtable: The Importance of News Content to Hispanic Viewers

session. Keith Clinkscales, CEO of Revolt Media & TV, said the

digital world gives reporters the chance to break news with great

urgency — and also to quickly correct stories that didn't quite get all

the facts. "If you do it too often," he warned, "you begin to erode your

credibility with the audience."

Clinkscales spoke of a "mistake of

aggression" as "the best mistake to make," but some news professionals

on the panel saw that attitude as too permissive. "I think it's better

to be late than be wrong," said Juan Manuel Benitez, political reporter

at NY1 Noticias, who spoke of the "ego-driven" culture of trying to

scoop the competition by a few seconds before checking all the facts.

Clinkscales

said the audience will forgive a news outlet that gets it right

"90%...95%" of the time, and reiterated that breaking news in fast

fashion is a core value at the new music network. "Our journalists that

get beat (on a story) are going to have a problem," he said.

Benitez

posited that the individual reporter's reputation is that much more

prominent in social media. "If you damage that personal brand name,

you're done," he said. "You're finished."

Cynthia Hudson, SVP and

general manager, CNN en Español and Hispanic Strategy, CNN/U.S.,

acknowledged that it was a "delicate dance" between being fast and being

error-free.

Dade Hayes, executive editor, Broadcasting & Cable, moderated the spirited discussion.

The

panelists spoke of the urgency in reaching the Hispanic consumer, which

was noted represents one out of three Millennials-and growing. Beau

Ferrari, executive VP of operations, Univision Networks¸ said Fusion,

the news channel launching later this month from Univision and ABC News,

would feature "humor and irreverence" to spice up the news mix. David

Javerbaum, former Daily Show executive producer, is creating a show

that's similar in spirit for Fusion. "We'll program every single show

like it's a 24/7 channel," Ferrari said.

The panelists also

acknowledged the challenge of supplying the right mix of content for all

media platforms, especially with a growing faction of the viewership

looking first to the mobile screen. "In their minds, it is all

interchangeable," said Hudson, who added that depth in reporting goes a

long way in keeping the various platforms stocked.

Benitez stressed

that Hispanic news is hardly a niche field anymore — it is mainstream.

News organizations that don't recognize that, he said, "are in trouble."