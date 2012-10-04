Hispanic TV Summit: beIN Sport Adding Distributor 'Soon'

beIN Sport, the new U.S. channels bearing rights to such soccer properties as the top professional leagues in Spain, Italy and France, expects to add a fourth big distributor soon, the channels' managing director said at an industry conference in New York Wednesday.

Yousef Al Obaidly said during the Hispanic Television Summit "there

is an operator that will be signing beIN Sport soon. So I encourage

everybody that is a fan of sport to call the operator and give them

pressure to get beIN Sport rolling."

He would not name the distributor, saying the negotiations were confidential.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com