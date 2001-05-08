Hispanic TV Net, NCTC strike program pact

Hispanic Television Network and National Cable Television Co-op have entered into an affiliation deal making HTVN programming available to NCTC's 12-million subscriber universe.

Kansas City-based NCTC buys programming and hardware for more than 1,000 cable operators in all fifty states and every U.S. territory. Co-op member companies own and operate over 6,500 individual cable systems serving nearly 13 million subscribers. "[HTVN] has a clear brand, and is the kind of channel we believe our members will feel good about offering their subscribers," said Frank Hughes, NCTC's Senior Vice President of Programming.

- Richard Tedesco