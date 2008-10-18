Hispanic Television Summit Agenda

How and where Hispanic viewers access their video programming is shifting as new options become available, especially in the current digital environment. The 6th Annual Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News Hispanic Television Summit will address the many opportunities and challenges that technological developments in digital video delivery have created in all areas of Hispanic TV. For complete coverage of the summit, click here.

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2008



1:00 p.m Registration Opens



Dessert Reception and Sponsors' Expo (Rendezvous Trianon and Petit Trianon, 3rd Floor)



2:00 p.m. Program Begins (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)





Greetings and Opening Comments

Larry Dunn, Group Publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable



Opening Keynote Presentation (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)



How To Serve Hispanic Customers

Melinda Witmer, Executive VP and Chief Programming Officer, Time Warner Cable



A fresh perspective on serving the viewing interests of Hispanic households in the changing digital video environment.



2:45 p.m. Panel Session #1: Advertising (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)



How To Target Advertising To The Diverse Hispanic Audience In a Multiscreen Environment



How do you know who is watching? And what are they watching video on? Hispanic media buyers and media sales executives explore the challenges of maximizing media effectiveness in the new digital environment.



Moderator: Mark Robichaux, Editor in Chief of Multichannel News



Panelists:

Gonzalo Del Fa, Managing Director, MEC Bravo

Charlie Echeverry, Senior VP Ad Sales, Univision.com

Tom Maney, Senior VP Ad Sales, Fox Sports en Español

Stephen Shearin, VP of East Coast Brand Sales CPX Interactive

Phillip Woodie, Director, Multicultural Sales, Comcast Spotlight



3:30 p.m. Keynote Presentation: (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)



How To Attract Hispanic Shoppers

Robin Blunt, VP of Promotions and Retailer Marketing, Simon Property Group



Creative strategies and promotional tactics to attract Hispanic shoppers. Hear about successful Hispanic-targeted co-promotions. Get practical information that applies to Hispanic television.



4:00 p.m. Panel Session #2: Marketing (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)



How To Market Digital Services To Hispanics



Marketers face new challenges as digital video becomes increasingly available. How are marketing executives attracting pay TV customers to acquire more services?



Moderator: Laura Martínez, Contributing Editor, Multichannel News



Panelists:

Karen Davis, Executive VP of Marketing, Azteca America

William Ortiz, Senior Director, Multicultural Marketing, Time Warner Cable

Javier Prelooker, Business Development, Condista

Michelle Rosen, Director of National Marketing and Strategy, HBO

Carolina Walters Espinoza, Manager Hispanic Marketing, Comcast



5:00 p.m. Cocktail Reception (Mercury Ballroom, 3rd Floor)





Thursday, Oct. 23



8:00 a.m. Registration Opens



Continental Breakfast & Sponsors' Expo (Rendezvous Trianon and Petit Trianon, 3rd Floor)



9:00 a.m. Program Day Begins (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)



“Welcome to Day 2” Opening Comments

Larry Dunn, Group Publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable



Keynote Presentation:



How To Satisfy Hispanic Viewers & Advertisers

Jacqueline Hernández, COO Telemundo Communications Group



A personal perspective on meeting the interests of brand advertisers and how Hispanic media is attracting various audience segments and helping leading advertisers and their agencies to reach Hispanic viewers.



9:45 a.m. Panel Session #3: Programming (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)



What Women Want To See On TV….Programming Para Latinas Y Sus Familias!



Latinas influence the TV viewing choices in their household. As content and viewing options increase, how are interests changing? A panel including pay TV and network programming executives, producers and, on-air talent discuss traditional genres, new content, plus product placement and branded cross-promotion.



Moderator: Jenny Alonzo, Executive VP, Marketing and Communications, MIO.TV



Panelists:

Lily Neumeyer, VP of Programming and Production, MTV Tr3s

Cristina Mella, Editor in Chief, Casa y Hogar

Denise Oller, Host of A La Mesa con Denise on Telemundo

Radame Rodriguez, Director, Content Acquisitions, Comcast

Emiliano Saccone, Senior VP, Fox Latin American Channels (Utilisima)

Bilai Joa Silar, VP and Channel Director, Discovery en Español & Discovery Familia



10:45 a.m. Coffee Break (Rendezvous Trianon and Petit Trianon, 3rd Floor)





11:00 a.m. Panel Session #4: Promotions (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)



How To Attract Hispanic Viewers in a Multiscreen Environment



This panel is produced with the cooperation of the Multicultural Marketing Committee of NAMIC



Leading programming promotion executives address the tactics they employ to get attention for programming and attract loyal viewers in this market of time-shifting and multiple screens.



Moderator: Arminda Figueroa, President, Latin 2 Latin Marketing and Communications



Panelists:

Emilio Braun, Chief Media Officer, Caribevision

Eduardo Casas, President, Emoción Productions and Creator/Executive Producer Tecate Premio Deportes

Mauro Panzera, Senior Director Multicultural Marketing, Comcast

Ramon Pineda, VP and GM, Univision WXTV and Telefutura WFUT

Shira Simmonds, CEO, President and Co-Founder, Ping Mobile



12:00 p.m. Award Luncheon (Mercury Ballroom, 3rd Floor)





Acknowledgment by NYC Mayor's Commission on Latin Media & Entertainment



Award Presentation Ceremony: Presented for a Lifetime of Achievement in Hispanic Television



Introductory Remarks: Joe Uva, CEO, Univision Communications



Presented to: Jorge Ramos, Anchor of Noticiero Univision and Host of Univision's Al Punto



2:00 p.m. Panel Session #5: Distribution (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)



How To Best Distribute Hispanic Content in the Multiscreen Environment



This panel projects what programming executives anticipate the new distribution model after February 2009.



Moderator: Joe Schramm, President, Schramm Sports & Entertainment



Panelists:

Bob Behar, Founder, Hero Productions

James McNamara, Chairman Panamax Films, Non-Executive Chairman, Cine Latino

Michael Schwimmer, CEO, SiTV

Chris Wagner, Executive VP and Co-Founder, NeuLion Inc.

Bob Watson, VP of Programming and New Business Development, Time Warner Cable New York City



3:00 p.m. Panel Session #6: Consumer Technology (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)



How Hispanics Are Using New Digital Video Technologies



What are Hispanics using to watch video? And where are they watching it? These retailers, marketers and researchers look at the latest new products.



Moderator: Tejpaul Bhatia, CEO, MediaMerx



Panelists:

Peter Blacker, VP of Digital Media, Yahoo Telemundo

Armando Castro, VP of Production, MegaFilms

Ernesto Leon, National Strategic Sales Manager, Sony Electronics

Manuel Santos, Director, MultiVu Latino

Adriana Waterston, VP of Marketing and Business Development, Horowitz Associates



4:00 p.m. Coffee Break (Rendezvous Trianon and Petit Trianon, 3rd Floor)





4:15 p.m. Panel #7: Finance (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)



How To Attract Investment Capital For Ventures In Hispanic Digital Media



This panel explores why and where companies invest, and discusses the future in Hispanic digital video and advertising.



Moderator: Lee Westerfield, Managing Director, Media Analyst, BMO Capital Markets



Panelists:

Luis Francisco Lora, VP of Palladium Equity Partners

Francisco Montero, Member of Board of Directors Spanish Broadcasters Association

Eric Neuman, Managing Director and Partner, Hicks Equity Holdings LLC



4:55 p.m. Closing Remarks and Acknowledgements



Larry Dunn, Group Publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable



5:00 p.m. Closing Cocktail Reception (Nassau Suite, 2nd floor)