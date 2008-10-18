Hispanic Television Summit Agenda
How and where Hispanic viewers access their video programming is shifting as new options become available, especially in the current digital environment. The 6th Annual Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News Hispanic Television Summit will address the many opportunities and challenges that technological developments in digital video delivery have created in all areas of Hispanic TV. For complete coverage of the summit, click here.
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2008
1:00 p.m Registration Opens
Dessert Reception and Sponsors' Expo (Rendezvous Trianon and Petit Trianon, 3rd Floor)
Sponsored by Condista and Sony Electronics
2:00 p.m. Program Begins (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)
Greetings and Opening Comments
Larry Dunn, Group Publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable
Opening Keynote Presentation (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)
How To Serve Hispanic Customers
Melinda Witmer, Executive VP and Chief Programming Officer, Time Warner Cable
A fresh perspective on serving the viewing interests of Hispanic households in the changing digital video environment.
2:45 p.m. Panel Session #1: Advertising (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)
How To Target Advertising To The Diverse Hispanic Audience In a Multiscreen Environment
How do you know who is watching? And what are they watching video on? Hispanic media buyers and media sales executives explore the challenges of maximizing media effectiveness in the new digital environment.
Moderator: Mark Robichaux, Editor in Chief of Multichannel News
Panelists:
Gonzalo Del Fa, Managing Director, MEC Bravo
Charlie Echeverry, Senior VP Ad Sales, Univision.com
Tom Maney, Senior VP Ad Sales, Fox Sports en Español
Stephen Shearin, VP of East Coast Brand Sales CPX Interactive
Phillip Woodie, Director, Multicultural Sales, Comcast Spotlight
3:30 p.m. Keynote Presentation: (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)
How To Attract Hispanic Shoppers
Robin Blunt, VP of Promotions and Retailer Marketing, Simon Property Group
Creative strategies and promotional tactics to attract Hispanic shoppers. Hear about successful Hispanic-targeted co-promotions. Get practical information that applies to Hispanic television.
4:00 p.m. Panel Session #2: Marketing (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)
How To Market Digital Services To Hispanics
Marketers face new challenges as digital video becomes increasingly available. How are marketing executives attracting pay TV customers to acquire more services?
Moderator: Laura Martínez, Contributing Editor, Multichannel News
Panelists:
Karen Davis, Executive VP of Marketing, Azteca America
William Ortiz, Senior Director, Multicultural Marketing, Time Warner Cable
Javier Prelooker, Business Development, Condista
Michelle Rosen, Director of National Marketing and Strategy, HBO
Carolina Walters Espinoza, Manager Hispanic Marketing, Comcast
5:00 p.m. Cocktail Reception (Mercury Ballroom, 3rd Floor)
Sponsored by Fox Sports en Español
Thursday, Oct. 23
8:00 a.m. Registration Opens
Continental Breakfast & Sponsors' Expo (Rendezvous Trianon and Petit Trianon, 3rd Floor)
Sponsored by Telemundo/mun2 and Sony Electronics
9:00 a.m. Program Day Begins (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)
“Welcome to Day 2” Opening Comments
Larry Dunn, Group Publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable
Keynote Presentation:
How To Satisfy Hispanic Viewers & Advertisers
Jacqueline Hernández, COO Telemundo Communications Group
A personal perspective on meeting the interests of brand advertisers and how Hispanic media is attracting various audience segments and helping leading advertisers and their agencies to reach Hispanic viewers.
9:45 a.m. Panel Session #3: Programming (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)
What Women Want To See On TV….Programming Para Latinas Y Sus Familias!
Latinas influence the TV viewing choices in their household. As content and viewing options increase, how are interests changing? A panel including pay TV and network programming executives, producers and, on-air talent discuss traditional genres, new content, plus product placement and branded cross-promotion.
Moderator: Jenny Alonzo, Executive VP, Marketing and Communications, MIO.TV
Panelists:
Lily Neumeyer, VP of Programming and Production, MTV Tr3s
Cristina Mella, Editor in Chief, Casa y Hogar
Denise Oller, Host of A La Mesa con Denise on Telemundo
Radame Rodriguez, Director, Content Acquisitions, Comcast
Emiliano Saccone, Senior VP, Fox Latin American Channels (Utilisima)
Bilai Joa Silar, VP and Channel Director, Discovery en Español & Discovery Familia
10:45 a.m. Coffee Break (Rendezvous Trianon and Petit Trianon, 3rd Floor)
Sponsored by Azteca America & Sony Electronics
11:00 a.m. Panel Session #4: Promotions (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)
How To Attract Hispanic Viewers in a Multiscreen Environment
This panel is produced with the cooperation of the Multicultural Marketing Committee of NAMIC
Leading programming promotion executives address the tactics they employ to get attention for programming and attract loyal viewers in this market of time-shifting and multiple screens.
Moderator: Arminda Figueroa, President, Latin 2 Latin Marketing and Communications
Panelists:
Emilio Braun, Chief Media Officer, Caribevision
Eduardo Casas, President, Emoción Productions and Creator/Executive Producer Tecate Premio Deportes
Mauro Panzera, Senior Director Multicultural Marketing, Comcast
Ramon Pineda, VP and GM, Univision WXTV and Telefutura WFUT
Shira Simmonds, CEO, President and Co-Founder, Ping Mobile
12:00 p.m. Award Luncheon (Mercury Ballroom, 3rd Floor)
Sponsored by Univision Networks and Sony Electronics
Acknowledgment by NYC Mayor's Commission on Latin Media & Entertainment
Award Presentation Ceremony: Presented for a Lifetime of Achievement in Hispanic Television
Introductory Remarks: Joe Uva, CEO, Univision Communications
Presented to: Jorge Ramos, Anchor of Noticiero Univision and Host of Univision's Al Punto
2:00 p.m. Panel Session #5: Distribution (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)
How To Best Distribute Hispanic Content in the Multiscreen Environment
This panel projects what programming executives anticipate the new distribution model after February 2009.
Moderator: Joe Schramm, President, Schramm Sports & Entertainment
Panelists:
Bob Behar, Founder, Hero Productions
James McNamara, Chairman Panamax Films, Non-Executive Chairman, Cine Latino
Michael Schwimmer, CEO, SiTV
Chris Wagner, Executive VP and Co-Founder, NeuLion Inc.
Bob Watson, VP of Programming and New Business Development, Time Warner Cable New York City
3:00 p.m. Panel Session #6: Consumer Technology (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)
How Hispanics Are Using New Digital Video Technologies
What are Hispanics using to watch video? And where are they watching it? These retailers, marketers and researchers look at the latest new products.
Moderator: Tejpaul Bhatia, CEO, MediaMerx
Panelists:
Peter Blacker, VP of Digital Media, Yahoo Telemundo
Armando Castro, VP of Production, MegaFilms
Ernesto Leon, National Strategic Sales Manager, Sony Electronics
Manuel Santos, Director, MultiVu Latino
Adriana Waterston, VP of Marketing and Business Development, Horowitz Associates
4:00 p.m. Coffee Break (Rendezvous Trianon and Petit Trianon, 3rd Floor)
Sponsored by MTV Tr3s & Sony Electronics
4:15 p.m. Panel #7: Finance (Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor)
How To Attract Investment Capital For Ventures In Hispanic Digital Media
This panel explores why and where companies invest, and discusses the future in Hispanic digital video and advertising.
Moderator: Lee Westerfield, Managing Director, Media Analyst, BMO Capital Markets
Panelists:
Luis Francisco Lora, VP of Palladium Equity Partners
Francisco Montero, Member of Board of Directors Spanish Broadcasters Association
Eric Neuman, Managing Director and Partner, Hicks Equity Holdings LLC
4:55 p.m. Closing Remarks and Acknowledgements
Larry Dunn, Group Publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable
5:00 p.m. Closing Cocktail Reception (Nassau Suite, 2nd floor)
