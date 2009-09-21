Hispanic Television Summit Agenda

The seventh annual Hispanic Television Summit will look at the "bottom line"- how the industry is generating revenues through advertising, subscriptions, transactions and rights or syndication fees.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

1 P.M. Registration Opens

DESSERT RECEPTION

BROADWAY BALLROOM LEVEL 6

DESSERT RECEPTION

2 P.M. Program Begins

GREETINGS AND OPENING COMMENTS

by Larry Dunn, Group Publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable

2:15 P.M. Opening Keynote Presentation

PRESENTED BY DON FRANCISCO, HOST OF SÁBADO GIGANTE

HOW HISPANIC TV OFFERS ADVERTISERS VALUABLE ADVANTAGES

A candid conversation about the state of Hispanic television advertising, presented by a household name in Hispanic TV. Hear about the successful formulas he has used over the past 40-plus years to maximize advertising investment in the Hispanic viewing audience. Discover what plans advertisers are making to leverage their ad spend in the immediate future.

2:45 P.M. SESSION 1

THE MEDIA BUYERS & SELLERS: THE STATE OF HISPANIC TV MEDIA

This panel of Hispanic media buyers from leading agencies and Hispanic media sales executives explore the next steps needed to attract more advertisers and more advertising investment in Hispanic television.

3:45 P.M. Coffee break

4 P.M. Session 2

THE TOP MARKETERS: HOW THE MARKETING LEADERS ARE REACHING HISPANICS

Join this roundtable of top marketing executives from networks, pay TV and broadband providers for a lively conversation about the costs and rewards of selling digital video to Hispanic consumers.

5 P.M. Cocktail Reception

LEVEL 8

Cocktail Reception

Thursday, Sept. 24

REGISTRATION OPENS, BROADWAY BALLROOM LEVEL 6

REGISTRATION OPENS, BROADWAY BALLROOM LEVEL 6

8:30 AM Program Day Begins

"WELCOME BACK TO DAY 2" OPENING COMMENTS

Summit presenter Larry Dunn, group publisher, Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable

8:45 A.M. Keynote Presentation

THE PROGRAMMER

PRESENTED BY DON BROWNE, PRESIDENT, TELEMUNDO COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

This top executive from a leading TV network shares a personal perspective on meeting the interests of brand advertisers and consumers. Specifically, this keynoter will address the opportunities that the 2010 Census presents for the Hispanic media business by helping the leading advertisers target the Hispanic consumers they want to reach.

9:15 A.M. Session 3

THE PROGRAMMING EXECUTIVES: WHAT MEN WANT ... EXPLORING THE PROFITABLE WORLD OF PROGRAMMING PARA LOS HOMBRES

What are 18-to-34-year-old Latin males watching? As content options increase, from sports to comedy to drama, how are the interests of Hispanic males changing? A creative panel of producers and programmers discuss male-targeted content in a multiscreen environment.

10:15 A.M. Coffee break

10:30 A.M. Session 4

THE PROMOTIONS PEOPLE: HOW TO ATTRACT HISPANIC VIEWERS WITH EXPERIENTIAL PROMOTIONS

This panel is produced with the cooperation of the Multicultural Marketing Committee of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications. How do you generate awareness for programming? How do you get Hispanic viewers to watch on specific screens? Promotion executives from networks, local stations, cable systems and other pay TV providers address the unique, creative experiential tactics they employ to generate tune-in.

11:30 A.M. Session 5

THE DISTRIBUTORS: HOW TO MAXIMIZE DISTRIBUTION OF CONTENT IN THE MULTI-SCREEN MARKETPLACE

As distribution options increase, this panel of Hispanic programming network executives and pay TV providers will address the challenges they face in a conversation that will include such topics as entitlement and authentication.

12:30 P.M. Closing Keynote Conversation

THE LOCAL PROVIDER

Jeffrey A. Hirsch, regional president, residential services, Time Warner Cable of New York City

1 P.M. AWARDS LUNCHEON

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

New York City Mayor's Commission on Latin Media & Entertainment

AWARD PRESENTATION CEREMONY FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN HISPANIC TELEVISION

To Edgar Sandoval, general manager of North America marketing, Procter & Gamble

2:30 P.M. Closing Remarks and Acknowledgments

LARRY DUNN, SUMMIT PRESENTER