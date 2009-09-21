Hispanic Television Summit Agenda
The seventh annual Hispanic Television Summit will look at the "bottom line"- how the industry is generating revenues through advertising, subscriptions, transactions and rights or syndication fees.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
1 P.M. Registration Opens
DESSERT RECEPTION
BROADWAY BALLROOM LEVEL 6
Enjoy afternoon refreshments while you meet and greet other attendees in a comfortable and casual atmosphere before the afternoon's program begins.
2 P.M. Program Begins
GREETINGS AND OPENING COMMENTS
by Larry Dunn, Group Publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable
2:15 P.M. Opening Keynote Presentation
PRESENTED BY DON FRANCISCO, HOST OF SÁBADO GIGANTE
HOW HISPANIC TV OFFERS ADVERTISERS VALUABLE ADVANTAGES
A candid conversation about the state of Hispanic television advertising, presented by a household name in Hispanic TV. Hear about the successful formulas he has used over the past 40-plus years to maximize advertising investment in the Hispanic viewing audience. Discover what plans advertisers are making to leverage their ad spend in the immediate future.
2:45 P.M. SESSION 1
THE MEDIA BUYERS & SELLERS: THE STATE OF HISPANIC TV MEDIA
This panel of Hispanic media buyers from leading agencies and Hispanic media sales executives explore the next steps needed to attract more advertisers and more advertising investment in Hispanic television.
3:45 P.M. Coffee break
4 P.M. Session 2
THE TOP MARKETERS: HOW THE MARKETING LEADERS ARE REACHING HISPANICS
Join this roundtable of top marketing executives from networks, pay TV and broadband providers for a lively conversation about the costs and rewards of selling digital video to Hispanic consumers.
5 P.M. Cocktail Reception
LEVEL 8
End the day by networking with other attendees in a friendly, social atmosphere. Enjoy cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and entertainment while overlooking Broadway at Times Square.
Thursday, Sept. 24
8 A.M. CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST & SPONSORS' EXPO
REGISTRATION OPENS, BROADWAY BALLROOM LEVEL 6
Enjoy another opportunity to meet with other attendees and enjoy a refreshing continental breakfast buffet before the day's program begins. Also, be sure to visit our sponsors' display tables.
8:30 AM Program Day Begins
"WELCOME BACK TO DAY 2" OPENING COMMENTS
Summit presenter Larry Dunn, group publisher, Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable
8:45 A.M. Keynote Presentation
THE PROGRAMMER
PRESENTED BY DON BROWNE, PRESIDENT, TELEMUNDO COMMUNICATIONS GROUP
This top executive from a leading TV network shares a personal perspective on meeting the interests of brand advertisers and consumers. Specifically, this keynoter will address the opportunities that the 2010 Census presents for the Hispanic media business by helping the leading advertisers target the Hispanic consumers they want to reach.
9:15 A.M. Session 3
THE PROGRAMMING EXECUTIVES: WHAT MEN WANT ... EXPLORING THE PROFITABLE WORLD OF PROGRAMMING PARA LOS HOMBRES
What are 18-to-34-year-old Latin males watching? As content options increase, from sports to comedy to drama, how are the interests of Hispanic males changing? A creative panel of producers and programmers discuss male-targeted content in a multiscreen environment.
10:15 A.M. Coffee break
10:30 A.M. Session 4
THE PROMOTIONS PEOPLE: HOW TO ATTRACT HISPANIC VIEWERS WITH EXPERIENTIAL PROMOTIONS
This panel is produced with the cooperation of the Multicultural Marketing Committee of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications. How do you generate awareness for programming? How do you get Hispanic viewers to watch on specific screens? Promotion executives from networks, local stations, cable systems and other pay TV providers address the unique, creative experiential tactics they employ to generate tune-in.
11:30 A.M. Session 5
THE DISTRIBUTORS: HOW TO MAXIMIZE DISTRIBUTION OF CONTENT IN THE MULTI-SCREEN MARKETPLACE
As distribution options increase, this panel of Hispanic programming network executives and pay TV providers will address the challenges they face in a conversation that will include such topics as entitlement and authentication.
12:30 P.M. Closing Keynote Conversation
THE LOCAL PROVIDER
Jeffrey A. Hirsch, regional president, residential services, Time Warner Cable of New York City
1 P.M. AWARDS LUNCHEON
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
New York City Mayor's Commission on Latin Media & Entertainment
AWARD PRESENTATION CEREMONY FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN HISPANIC TELEVISION
To Edgar Sandoval, general manager of North America marketing, Procter & Gamble
2:30 P.M. Closing Remarks and Acknowledgments
LARRY DUNN, SUMMIT PRESENTER
