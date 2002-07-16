Hispanic lawmakers question EchoStar, DirecTV deal

Three Hispanic lawmakers are questioning whether the proposed merger of

EchoStar Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc. will "adversely impact" the

market for Spanish-language programming.

"Hispanic consumers and under-served areas would be placed at the discretion

of the monopoly in terms of pricing and service decisions," wrote Reps. Henry

Bonilla, R-Texas, Lincoln Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla. in a

July 16 letter to the heads of the Federal Communications Commission and the

Justice Department.

The lawmakers did not oppose the merger directly but called on FCC Chairman

Michael Powell and Attorney General John Ashcroft to conduct a "through

investigation" of the merger to ensure it will not be contrary to the public

interest.