Hispanic group slams NYC TV stations

The Latino population in New York is soaring, but that isn't reflected in the staffing at local TV stations, the New York Daily News reports.

That's the indication of a study released by the National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC), showing that the percentage of Latinos working at the seven major local New York TV stations decreased from 12.2% to 11.2% between 1997 and 2000. Meanwhile, the Latino population in New York City and New Jersey grew from less than three million to more than four million over the decade ending last year. "We have made little progress," Marta Garcia, NHMC founder, told the News.

Fox affiliate WNYW(TV) had the best record with 13.9% Latino employees, followed by WPIX(TV) with 12%, WNBC(TV) with 11.7% and WABC(TV) with 11.5%. The survey showed WNET(TV) had 10.6%, WOR(TV) had 10% and WCBS(TV) had 8.2%.