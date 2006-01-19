Hispanic Broadcasters Get NAB Spirit Award

Hispanic Broadcasters Emilio Nicolas Sr. and the late Raoul Cortez will receive the National Association of Broadcasters Spirit of Broadcasting award.

Cortez started the nation's first full-time Spanish-language station, KCOR San Antonio, Texas, in the mid 1950s. Nicolas was part of a group that bought that station in 1961, built a group of Spanish-language stations, and eventually a network, Spanish International Network, that would become Univision.

The award, for "playing such an important role in enriching the cultural fabric of America," will be given out April 24, at the NAB's convention in Las Vegas.

