Hill, Neville Join NBC's Benefit

Faith Hill and Aaron Neville have joined the previously announced Tim McGraw, Harry Connick, Jr. and Wynton Marsalis in performing during NBC Universal's live benefit special, A Concert for Hurricane Relief.

The special has stirred a bit of controversy, since others are fearful the NBC effort could hurt their quest to get performers for a multi-network hour telethon planned for sometime next week. All six of the commercial broadcast networks are slated to take part in the latter telethon.

The commercial-free, one-hour NBC relief telethon special (underwritten by Capital One) will air at 8 p.m. Friday on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC. NBC's bigger cable networks, USA and Sci Fi, are not scheduled to take part. NBC has added PAX to the simulcast, which includes MSNBC.com, NBC.com XM and Sirius Satellite radio.

Other notables signing on are Mike Myers, Hilary Swank, Lindsay Lohan, Claire Danes, John Goodman, Eric LaSalle, Eli Manning and Leonardo DiCaprio.