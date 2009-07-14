Hilary Smith Upped At NBC U

Hilary Smith has been named senior VP of communications for NBC Universal’s Women and Lifestyle Entertainment Networks. In her new role, Smith will oversee communications for iVillage, Women@NBCU, “Green Is Universal” and the company’s new health initiative.

Smith had been VP of NBC Universal corporate communications, where she managed publicity for Women@NBCU and “Green Is Universal.” With the promotion, she will move from NBC U’s corporate communications department to the Women and Lifestyle Entertainment Networks group, reporting directly to its president, Lauren Zalaznick.

"Hilary has performed an outstanding job leading the strategy to raise awareness and communicate the goals for both Women@NBCU and Green," said Zalaznick. "In her newly expanded role, she will be instrumental in continuing to cement our presence to both consumers and to the trade in the women and lifestyle space, particularly as we gear up for the exciting re-launch of iVillage and roll-out our new health initiative to the marketplace.”

Smith has been with NBC since 2002, when she joined as director of media relations, and was promoted to VP in 2006.