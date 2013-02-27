Hilary Smith to Head USA Network Communications
NBCUniversal has appointed Hilary Smith as senior VP of
communications for USA Network.
Smith will lead communications for the network and report
directly to copresidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel. She replaces Jean
Guerin, who moves to the CableEntertainment Group run by Bonnie Hammer. Guerin, who will serve as senior
VP of corporate communications for the group, will report to Cory Shields,
executive VP.
"Hilary is a highly strategic and creative thinker with
an outstanding track record in the industry," said McCumber.
Added Wachtel: "She will be a tremendous asset to the
team, and joins at a key time for USA, as we build on our strong momentum as
the top cable network and broaden our programming into new genres, including
comedy and reality."
Most recently, Smith oversaw communications for the NBCU
Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media group.
