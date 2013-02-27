Hilary Smith to Head USA Network Communications

NBCUniversal has appointed Hilary Smith as senior VP of

communications for USA Network.

Smith will lead communications for the network and report

directly to copresidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel. She replaces Jean

Guerin, who moves to the CableEntertainment Group run by Bonnie Hammer. Guerin, who will serve as senior

VP of corporate communications for the group, will report to Cory Shields,

executive VP.

"Hilary is a highly strategic and creative thinker with

an outstanding track record in the industry," said McCumber.

Added Wachtel: "She will be a tremendous asset to the

team, and joins at a key time for USA, as we build on our strong momentum as

the top cable network and broaden our programming into new genres, including

comedy and reality."

Most recently, Smith oversaw communications for the NBCU

Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media group.