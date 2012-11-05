Hilary Smith to Head Communications for NBCU's E&DN/IM Division

NBCUniversal has promoted Hilary Smith to senior VP of communications for the company's Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media division.

In her new role, Smith will be responsible for all communications and be the lead spokesperson for the division, which includes Telemundo, mun2, Bravo Media, Oxygen Media, Style Media, Sprout, DailyCandy, Fandango, iVillage, Television Without Pity and the Integrated Media group. Smith will report directly to the division's chairman, Lauren Zalaznick. She replaces Cameron Blanchard, who was promoted to senior VP of corporate communications last month.

"Hilary is an extraordinary communicator who brings immense creativity and strategic thinking to this role," said Zalaznick. "She has been a valuable member of my organization for the last several years, proven to be especially talented when it comes to leading communications across a portfolio of businesses, and is ideally suited for this role."

Most recently, Smith headed up communications for E&DN/IM's digital businesses, Fandango, DailyCandy, iVillage and Television Without Pity.

She also led communications marketing for initiatives including Women at NBCU, Green is Universal, Healthy at NBCU and Hispanics at NBCU.