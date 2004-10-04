Hilary Heads to BBC America

Former Comedy Central general manager Bill Hilary has been named president and CEO of BBC America, replacing Paul Lee, who left to become president of ABC Family.

At BBC America, Hilary will oversee the channel, its web site, its on-demand programming, and any new American channels the BBC might launch.

Prior to Comedy Central, Hilary spent 19 years in British TV. He joined the BBC in 1998 as head of independent entertainment and comedy commissioning, roughly comparable to head of programming and development, and was named head of independent commissioning in 1999.

