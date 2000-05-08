High speed, low power

In another Congressional attempt to bring high-speed wireless data services to rural communities, Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.) has introduced legislation that would allow low-power TV stations to provide digital services to subscribers. FCC rules currently forbid LPTV stations from offering anything other than free over-the-air TV service.

The bill would protect new data services by forbidding the FCC to authorize any new interfering services. Conversely, it also would forbid LPTV stations from interfering with existing TV signals. The bill does not, however, address what would happen with regard to interference should an LPTV station convert to digital.