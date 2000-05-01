High-power diversity

Two prominent African-Americans will take key roles at upcoming NAB events. General Colin Powell will deliver the keynote speech at the NAB Radio Show in San Francisco Sept. 21, and NAACP President Kweisi Mfume will address broadcasters this June in Washington at their second annual Service to America Summit honoring broadcasters' public service contributions. Powell retired from government in 1992 and has since served as chairman of America's Promise/The Alliance for Youth, a national organization aimed at improving the lives of young people.