High Marks at NBC U

Rebecca Marks, senior vice president of NBC Universal Television Group in Los Angeles, has been named executive VP.

She is responsible for the promotion of cable, network and syndicated programs for NBC U, which includes NBC Entertainment, NBC Universal Cable, NBC Universal Television Studio, and NBC Universal Television Distribution.

Marks, former VP, entertainment publicity since 1999, was made a senior VP and given expanded oversight for Universal's cable program promotion when NBC and Universal merged in May 2004.

She reports both to Anna Perez, EVP, corporate communications, and NBC Universal Television Group President Jeffrey Zucker, who both sang her praises Monday in annoucing the new stripe.

