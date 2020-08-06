‘High Fidelity’ Won’t See Season Two on Hulu

High Fidelity, a series that was based on the 1995 novel by Nick Hornby, as well as the 2000 film starring John Cusack, won’t see a second season on Hulu. The series debuted Feb. 14. Zoe Kravitz stars as the record store owner, based in Brooklyn, who revisits her past relationships through music.

The first season had 10 episodes.

Kravitz is an executive producer.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy and Kingsley Ben-Adir are also in the cast.

Hornby’s novel was about a cranky male record store owner in London with a thing for top-five lists and obscure rock music. Stephen Frears directed the feature film.

Another Hornby novel, About a Boy, was adapted into a comedy on NBC, where it lasted for two seasons.