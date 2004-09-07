High Exposure to TV Sex Affects Teens

Children who watched a lot of TV with sexual content were reported to be about twice as likely to start having intercourse during the subsequent year as those with little exposure to televised sex, according to researchers.

High exposure to TV sex among those age 12 to 17 also was linked with a lower but still substantially increased risk of starting non-intercourse behavior, including passionate kissing and oral sex, the researchers found.

Even shows that only refer to sex -- but don't depict it -- had the effect, they found.

The study appears in the September issue of Pediatrics magazine.