High court hears NextWave case

The Supreme Court will decide in a case argued Tuesday whether the government

has the power to reclaim spectrum licenses from a financially troubled company.

NextWave Communications had won a nearly $4.7 billion bid in 1996 for

lucrative radio-spectrum licenses the company intended for high-speed Internet

and wireless voice communication, conditional on full and timely payment. But

NextWave filed for bankruptcy in 1998, having paid only 10 percent.

Attorney Paul D. Clement, representing the Federal Communications Commission,

told the justices NextWave was not providing services to customers that

others stood ready to provide.

Reports said Justices David Souter and John Paul Stevens questioned whether

the government had made a regulatory move or an economic one, since the

government sold the recovered licenses for three times the $4.7 billion paid by

NextWave. Justices also questioned whether the FCC should be both creditor and

regulator, and whether there could have been a settlement.

Justices said they were aware that their decision could impact the ability of

the government to recapture licenses held by companies in financial difficulty.

Representing NextWave creditors, attorney Laurence Tribe cautioned that

investors were less likely to finance some ventures if it were easy for the

government to yank valuable licenses. A decision is expected this

term.