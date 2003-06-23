Higgins joins Cartoon Network
Bob Higgins, senior vice president and executive producer at New York-based Classic Media,
has joined Cartoon Network in Atlanta as senior VP,
programming and development.
He will oversee development and production of in-house series, shorts and
specials, as well as programming from various production partners.
In addition, Higgins will oversee scheduling for both Cartoon and co-owned
retro channel Boomerang.
Higgins replaces Mike Lazzo, who moved over to head up adult-targeted
programming for the channel.
At Classic, Higgins oversaw TV, films and direct-to-video for characters
(Casper, Richie Rich, Lassie) from Harvey Comics, Jay Ward, UPA and Golden Books
libraries.
