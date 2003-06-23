Higgins joins Cartoon Network

Bob Higgins, senior vice president and executive producer at New York-based Classic Media,

has joined Cartoon Network in Atlanta as senior VP,

programming and development.

He will oversee development and production of in-house series, shorts and

specials, as well as programming from various production partners.

In addition, Higgins will oversee scheduling for both Cartoon and co-owned

retro channel Boomerang.

Higgins replaces Mike Lazzo, who moved over to head up adult-targeted

programming for the channel.

At Classic, Higgins oversaw TV, films and direct-to-video for characters

(Casper, Richie Rich, Lassie) from Harvey Comics, Jay Ward, UPA and Golden Books

libraries.